Constitutional Court orders President Yoon to submit martial law cabinet meeting minutes

[Anchor]



The Constitutional Court has ordered President Yoon to submit the minutes of the Cabinet meeting related to the martial law.



However, President Yoon has not been served with this order, nor the impeachment trial documents sent two days ago.



Let's go to the Constitutional Court.



Reporter Park Young-min, what specific materials has President Yoon been ordered to submit?



[Reporter]



The documents include the minutes of the Cabinet meeting regarding the emergency martial law and the proclamation No. 1 issued by Martial Law Commander Park An-soo.



The Constitutional Court sent a document ordering the submission of these documents to President Yoon by December 24.



The Presidential Secretariat received the electronic delivery yesterday (12.17), and the documents were mailed to the President's residence and Office today (12.18).



In the case of the Cabinet meeting minutes requested by the Constitutional Court, the government has previously stated that they "do not exist."



Therefore, attention is focused on how President Yoon will respond.



Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has once again confirmed that it will not broadcast the impeachment trial proceedings live.



While public attendance and media coverage are allowed, live broadcasting will not take place to maintain courtroom order, and recorded videos will be provided immediately after the proceedings.



[Anchor]



It is said that the impeachment trial documents have not been served yet. Does this mean the trial will be delayed?



[Reporter]



Yes, that's correct.



The Constitutional Court sent the impeachment motion to the Presidential Office by mail two days ago, but it was marked as undeliverable due to the absence of the recipient, and the documents sent to the residence were not delivered due to refusal by the security office.



The post office attempted to deliver the documents again today, but the Constitutional Court stated, "Delivery has not yet been confirmed."



President Yoon is also reported to have not received the prosecutor's summons.



By avoiding delivery not only from the investigative agency but also from the Constitutional Court, which will hear the impeachment trial, concerns about trial delays are emerging.



In response, the Constitutional Court explained in a briefing today that it is "under review by the court on how to respond in the future."



This has been Park Young-min from the Constitutional Court for KBS News.



