News 9

Partisan confrontation intensifies over appointment of constitutional court judges

입력 2024.12.18 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The National Assembly's confirmation hearing for three candidates for Constitutional Court judges has been scheduled for early next week, led by the opposition party.

However, the confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties over their appointment is intensifying.

In response to the Democratic Party's claim that the public demands the swift appointment of the three candidates, the People Power Party stated that it would not participate in the hearing, arguing that it undermines fairness.

Reporter Jeong Jae-woo reports.

[Report]

The special committee for the confirmation hearing of the Constitutional Court judge candidates was held with only opposition party members in attendance.

Initially, the chair of the special committee was People Power Party member Jeong Jeom-sig, but Democratic Party member Park Ji-won took over as chair after participating in the committee.

Opposition members adopted the hearing schedule unilaterally, stating that appointing the Constitutional Court judges is the first step to resolving the national governance vacuum.

[Park Ji-won/Chair of the Special Committee: "The public demands the swift formation of the nine-member Constitutional Court to resolve the impeachment issue."]

On Decembet 23, a confirmation hearing will be held for the two candidates recommended by the Democratic Party, and on the 24th, for the candidate recommended by the People Power Party.

As the Constitutional Court has announced its first hearing date for the 27th, the opposition plans to complete the appointment process within this month, even if the ruling party does not participate.

On the other hand, the People Power Party argued that it is a violation of fairness for the National Assembly, which passed the impeachment motion, to determine the Constitutional Court judges.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party: "The act of the National Assembly, which proposed the impeachment, recommending Constitutional Court judges is akin to a prosecutor appointing a judge for a case they are prosecuting."]

They also reiterated that the acting president does not have the authority to appoint judges before the impeachment motion is upheld.

Jeong Jeom-sig, who was designated as the chair of the special committee, expressed regret over the unilateral proceedings by the opposition and demanded that the distribution of the three National Assembly recommendations between the ruling and opposition parties be renegotiated.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik stated that in the urgent situation of stabilizing national governance, the controversy over the appointment of Constitutional Court judges is undesirable, hinting at the possibility of a direct motion for the appointment agreement.

This is KBS News' Jeong Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Partisan confrontation intensifies over appointment of constitutional court judges
    • 입력 2024-12-18 23:48:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

The National Assembly's confirmation hearing for three candidates for Constitutional Court judges has been scheduled for early next week, led by the opposition party.

However, the confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties over their appointment is intensifying.

In response to the Democratic Party's claim that the public demands the swift appointment of the three candidates, the People Power Party stated that it would not participate in the hearing, arguing that it undermines fairness.

Reporter Jeong Jae-woo reports.

[Report]

The special committee for the confirmation hearing of the Constitutional Court judge candidates was held with only opposition party members in attendance.

Initially, the chair of the special committee was People Power Party member Jeong Jeom-sig, but Democratic Party member Park Ji-won took over as chair after participating in the committee.

Opposition members adopted the hearing schedule unilaterally, stating that appointing the Constitutional Court judges is the first step to resolving the national governance vacuum.

[Park Ji-won/Chair of the Special Committee: "The public demands the swift formation of the nine-member Constitutional Court to resolve the impeachment issue."]

On Decembet 23, a confirmation hearing will be held for the two candidates recommended by the Democratic Party, and on the 24th, for the candidate recommended by the People Power Party.

As the Constitutional Court has announced its first hearing date for the 27th, the opposition plans to complete the appointment process within this month, even if the ruling party does not participate.

On the other hand, the People Power Party argued that it is a violation of fairness for the National Assembly, which passed the impeachment motion, to determine the Constitutional Court judges.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party: "The act of the National Assembly, which proposed the impeachment, recommending Constitutional Court judges is akin to a prosecutor appointing a judge for a case they are prosecuting."]

They also reiterated that the acting president does not have the authority to appoint judges before the impeachment motion is upheld.

Jeong Jeom-sig, who was designated as the chair of the special committee, expressed regret over the unilateral proceedings by the opposition and demanded that the distribution of the three National Assembly recommendations between the ruling and opposition parties be renegotiated.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik stated that in the urgent situation of stabilizing national governance, the controversy over the appointment of Constitutional Court judges is undesirable, hinting at the possibility of a direct motion for the appointment agreement.

This is KBS News' Jeong Jae-woo.
정재우
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?
[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’

[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’
‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?

‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?
전격 일원화 배경은?…<br>중복 수사 우려는 여전

전격 일원화 배경은?…중복 수사 우려는 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.