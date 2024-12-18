Relief supplies for shantytown to increase tenfold as Seoul's temperature drops to -10℃

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (12.18), the coldest day of this winter, fierce cold weather continued throughout the day.



To support the residents of the shantytown, who feel the cold even more intensely, Seoul will provide ten times more relief supplies than last year.



Park Min-kyung reports.



[Report]



In the still dark dawn, citizens dressed in thick hats and scarves head out for an early commute.



With a cold wave advisory issued for northern Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province, the lowest temperature in Seoul this morning dropped to minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Cheorwon and Paju fell to minus 15 degrees.



The perceived temperature in Seoul also dropped below minus 10 degrees, making it the coldest day of this winter.



The cold wave, which has officially begun, is particularly harsh on vulnerable groups.



In this shantydown alley in Seoul, even during the day, the number of people passing by has significantly decreased.



[Mr. A /Shantydown Resident: "What I'm most worried about is the room; when it's cold, having a warm room. When I first moved in, I slept with three blankets and a padded jacket."]



[Mr. B /Shantytown Resident: "It would be nice to receive support for electric mats or hot packs. I think there are still places where the boiler isn't turned on."]



This winter, a total of over 100,000 relief supplies will be provided to shantytown residents in Seoul.



With an increase in donations and support for heating supplies and food, the amount has increased more than tenfold compared to last year.



Nighttime shelters for cold relief are also being operated.



Day and night patrol teams will be deployed to regularly check on the well-being of solitary residents.



[Choi Young-min / Director of the Donui-dong Shantytown Counseling Center: "I think it would be good if there were more support for heating costs and winter supplies, as these are needed."]



The Seoul city government has decided to prepare over 600 emergency sleeping spots indoors for the homeless.



KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



