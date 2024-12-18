News 9

Relief supplies for shantytown to increase tenfold as Seoul's temperature drops to -10℃

입력 2024.12.18 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (12.18), the coldest day of this winter, fierce cold weather continued throughout the day.

To support the residents of the shantytown, who feel the cold even more intensely, Seoul will provide ten times more relief supplies than last year.

Park Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

In the still dark dawn, citizens dressed in thick hats and scarves head out for an early commute.

With a cold wave advisory issued for northern Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province, the lowest temperature in Seoul this morning dropped to minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Cheorwon and Paju fell to minus 15 degrees.

The perceived temperature in Seoul also dropped below minus 10 degrees, making it the coldest day of this winter.

The cold wave, which has officially begun, is particularly harsh on vulnerable groups.

In this shantydown alley in Seoul, even during the day, the number of people passing by has significantly decreased.

[Mr. A /Shantydown Resident: "What I'm most worried about is the room; when it's cold, having a warm room. When I first moved in, I slept with three blankets and a padded jacket."]

[Mr. B /Shantytown Resident: "It would be nice to receive support for electric mats or hot packs. I think there are still places where the boiler isn't turned on."]

This winter, a total of over 100,000 relief supplies will be provided to shantytown residents in Seoul.

With an increase in donations and support for heating supplies and food, the amount has increased more than tenfold compared to last year.

Nighttime shelters for cold relief are also being operated.

Day and night patrol teams will be deployed to regularly check on the well-being of solitary residents.

[Choi Young-min / Director of the Donui-dong Shantytown Counseling Center: "I think it would be good if there were more support for heating costs and winter supplies, as these are needed."]

The Seoul city government has decided to prepare over 600 emergency sleeping spots indoors for the homeless.

KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Relief supplies for shantytown to increase tenfold as Seoul's temperature drops to -10℃
    • 입력 2024-12-18 23:48:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (12.18), the coldest day of this winter, fierce cold weather continued throughout the day.

To support the residents of the shantytown, who feel the cold even more intensely, Seoul will provide ten times more relief supplies than last year.

Park Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

In the still dark dawn, citizens dressed in thick hats and scarves head out for an early commute.

With a cold wave advisory issued for northern Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province, the lowest temperature in Seoul this morning dropped to minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Cheorwon and Paju fell to minus 15 degrees.

The perceived temperature in Seoul also dropped below minus 10 degrees, making it the coldest day of this winter.

The cold wave, which has officially begun, is particularly harsh on vulnerable groups.

In this shantydown alley in Seoul, even during the day, the number of people passing by has significantly decreased.

[Mr. A /Shantydown Resident: "What I'm most worried about is the room; when it's cold, having a warm room. When I first moved in, I slept with three blankets and a padded jacket."]

[Mr. B /Shantytown Resident: "It would be nice to receive support for electric mats or hot packs. I think there are still places where the boiler isn't turned on."]

This winter, a total of over 100,000 relief supplies will be provided to shantytown residents in Seoul.

With an increase in donations and support for heating supplies and food, the amount has increased more than tenfold compared to last year.

Nighttime shelters for cold relief are also being operated.

Day and night patrol teams will be deployed to regularly check on the well-being of solitary residents.

[Choi Young-min / Director of the Donui-dong Shantytown Counseling Center: "I think it would be good if there were more support for heating costs and winter supplies, as these are needed."]

The Seoul city government has decided to prepare over 600 emergency sleeping spots indoors for the homeless.

KBS News, Park Min-kyung.
박민경
박민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?
[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’

[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’
‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?

‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?
전격 일원화 배경은?…<br>중복 수사 우려는 여전

전격 일원화 배경은?…중복 수사 우려는 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.