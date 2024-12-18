News 9

S. Korea vows stability and preparation for Trump risk

입력 2024.12.18 (23:48)

[Anchor]

In the meantime, today (12.18), Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok and Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met with foreign press reporters.

The two ministers stated that they would manage the situation stably to restore external credibility.

They also emphasized the need for thorough preparation against the 'Trump risk.'

Kim Kyung-jin reports.

[Report]

The heads of the economy and foreign affairs of our country stood before foreign press reporters.

Given the urgent need to restore the 'external credibility' damaged by the declaration of martial law, an unprecedented joint press conference was held by the two ministers.

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok emphasized that Korea has faced similar political difficulties in the past, but each time, the constitutional system and economic system functioned well, demonstrating resilience.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister: "We are facing unexpected difficulties this time as well, but I am confident that we will stabilize quickly due to our sound and resilient economic system."]

Although political uncertainty has decreased according to the procedures set by the constitution, domestic and external uncertainties have increased due to the inauguration of the new U.S. government, so they stated that they would focus on stable situation management.

Specifically, they mentioned monitoring the financial foreign exchange market 24 hours a day and strengthening incentives for foreign investment.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul also emphasized that the current security posture remains unchanged, and that the 2.7 million foreign residents in the country are leading stable daily lives.

[Cho Tae-yul/Foreign Minister: "I believe you all know better than anyone about Korea's world-class public safety level. Please widely inform your home countries and the international community that there are no disruptions to the visits of travelers."]

The two ministers particularly stressed that they would ensure there are no gaps in protecting 'economic security.'

To prepare for the inauguration of the Trump administration in the U.S., they explained that they would hold weekly meetings chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and maintain close public-private cooperation.

This is KBS News Kim Kyung-jin.

