News 9

Ruling and opposition leaders agree on need to stabilize governanment, but differ on priorities

입력 2024.12.18 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The leaders of the ruling and opposition parties met for the first time since the impeachment motion was passed.

While they both agreed on the need to stabilize the government, their priorities were different.

Acting Leader Kweon Seong-dong called for constitutional amendments and the withdrawal of the impeachment, while Representative Lee Jae-myung demanded the preparation of a supplementary budget.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

Acting Leader of the People Power Party, Kwon Seong-dong, paid a visit to Democratic Party Leader, Lee Jae-myung.

Lee opened the conversation by addressing Acting Leader Kwon as a senior, as they are alumni of the same university.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "You are my senior from university, and you were a senior who studied for the bar exam in the room next to mine when we were young."]

Acting Leader Kwon urged both parties to focus on people's livelihoods but demanded the Democratic Party withdraw the impeachment motion as a precondition for stabilizing the government.

[Kweon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party: "The previously excessive impeachment motions, which were politically motivated, should be withdrawn at the National Assembly level to relieve the burden on the Constitutional Court, and also because the government is in a paralyzed state due to many impeachment motions...."]

He also raised the need for constitutional amendments in light of the three impeachment motions against the president.

Representative Lee, without mentioning impeachment or constitutional amendments, once again urged the participation of the People Power Party in the national governance consultative body.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "We can concede on necessary parts. All political forces should come together to stabilize the government...."]

He also mentioned the necessity of preparing a supplementary budget, which the Democratic Party has been demanding in order to expand local currency.

However, it is reported that Acting Leader Kwon expressed that discussions on the supplementary budget are premature as the preparation for next year's main budget execution plan is not ready during their closed-door meeting.

The leaders of both parties agreed to discuss the special semiconductor law and the power grid expansion law as soon as possible and to meet frequently for communication.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ruling and opposition leaders agree on need to stabilize governanment, but differ on priorities
    • 입력 2024-12-18 23:49:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

The leaders of the ruling and opposition parties met for the first time since the impeachment motion was passed.

While they both agreed on the need to stabilize the government, their priorities were different.

Acting Leader Kweon Seong-dong called for constitutional amendments and the withdrawal of the impeachment, while Representative Lee Jae-myung demanded the preparation of a supplementary budget.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

Acting Leader of the People Power Party, Kwon Seong-dong, paid a visit to Democratic Party Leader, Lee Jae-myung.

Lee opened the conversation by addressing Acting Leader Kwon as a senior, as they are alumni of the same university.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "You are my senior from university, and you were a senior who studied for the bar exam in the room next to mine when we were young."]

Acting Leader Kwon urged both parties to focus on people's livelihoods but demanded the Democratic Party withdraw the impeachment motion as a precondition for stabilizing the government.

[Kweon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party: "The previously excessive impeachment motions, which were politically motivated, should be withdrawn at the National Assembly level to relieve the burden on the Constitutional Court, and also because the government is in a paralyzed state due to many impeachment motions...."]

He also raised the need for constitutional amendments in light of the three impeachment motions against the president.

Representative Lee, without mentioning impeachment or constitutional amendments, once again urged the participation of the People Power Party in the national governance consultative body.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "We can concede on necessary parts. All political forces should come together to stabilize the government...."]

He also mentioned the necessity of preparing a supplementary budget, which the Democratic Party has been demanding in order to expand local currency.

However, it is reported that Acting Leader Kwon expressed that discussions on the supplementary budget are premature as the preparation for next year's main budget execution plan is not ready during their closed-door meeting.

The leaders of both parties agreed to discuss the special semiconductor law and the power grid expansion law as soon as possible and to meet frequently for communication.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?
[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’

[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’
‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?

‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?
전격 일원화 배경은?…<br>중복 수사 우려는 여전

전격 일원화 배경은?…중복 수사 우려는 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.