Ruling and opposition leaders agree on need to stabilize governanment, but differ on priorities

[Anchor]



The leaders of the ruling and opposition parties met for the first time since the impeachment motion was passed.



While they both agreed on the need to stabilize the government, their priorities were different.



Acting Leader Kweon Seong-dong called for constitutional amendments and the withdrawal of the impeachment, while Representative Lee Jae-myung demanded the preparation of a supplementary budget.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



Acting Leader of the People Power Party, Kwon Seong-dong, paid a visit to Democratic Party Leader, Lee Jae-myung.



Lee opened the conversation by addressing Acting Leader Kwon as a senior, as they are alumni of the same university.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "You are my senior from university, and you were a senior who studied for the bar exam in the room next to mine when we were young."]



Acting Leader Kwon urged both parties to focus on people's livelihoods but demanded the Democratic Party withdraw the impeachment motion as a precondition for stabilizing the government.



[Kweon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party: "The previously excessive impeachment motions, which were politically motivated, should be withdrawn at the National Assembly level to relieve the burden on the Constitutional Court, and also because the government is in a paralyzed state due to many impeachment motions...."]



He also raised the need for constitutional amendments in light of the three impeachment motions against the president.



Representative Lee, without mentioning impeachment or constitutional amendments, once again urged the participation of the People Power Party in the national governance consultative body.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "We can concede on necessary parts. All political forces should come together to stabilize the government...."]



He also mentioned the necessity of preparing a supplementary budget, which the Democratic Party has been demanding in order to expand local currency.



However, it is reported that Acting Leader Kwon expressed that discussions on the supplementary budget are premature as the preparation for next year's main budget execution plan is not ready during their closed-door meeting.



The leaders of both parties agreed to discuss the special semiconductor law and the power grid expansion law as soon as possible and to meet frequently for communication.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



