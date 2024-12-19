News 9

PPP struggles to appoint emergency response committee chair

[Anchor]

The People Power Party, which is currently in a leadership vacuum, is struggling to appoint a chairperson for its emergency response committee.

Today (12.18), they were unable to reach a conclusion in the general meeting of lawmakers and decided to gather more opinions.

This is a report by reporter Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

The People Power Party has not been able to narrow down differences regarding the new candidate for the chairperson of the emergency response committee, even after consecutive general meetings of lawmakers.

Ultimately, they decided to form a candidate recommendation committee to continue discussions.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Party Leader and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "The opinions of the lawmakers have not yet been gathered. So I asked them to listen to the opinions by seniority and present them to me."]

While gathering opinions from the floor, representatives by seniority, including first-term, second-term, and third-term lawmakers, will participate in the recommendation committee to narrow down the candidates.

However, since there are significantly more first-term and second-term lawmakers, it is likely that the recommendation committee will be formed in proportion to the number of representatives by seniority.

Additionally, there has been discussion about the 'one-top system' where the current acting party leader Kwon Seong-dong also serves as the chairperson of the emergency response committee, but there is a skeptical atmosphere regarding this.

Some have suggested that it would be unmanageable to hold both positions and that a person with a lighter factional color should serve as the chairperson while representatives by seniority take on roles as committee members.

As names like Joo Ho-young, Kwon Young-se, and Na Kyung-won have come up in discussions, there are also opinions that a senior lawmaker who opposed the impeachment should not take on the role of chairperson.

[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party Member: "Isn't it possible for the public to have sufficient doubts or suspicions that they are supporting the martial law and the president?"]

Following the dissolution of the 'Han Dong-hoon leadership,' the selection of the emergency response committee to renew the party amid the impeachment situation is facing difficulties.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

