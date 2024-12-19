News 9

Year-end taxes: new benefits, stricter dependent rules

입력 2024.12.19 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The simplified year-end tax settlement service, often called the "13th month's salary," will begin on Jan. 15.

This year’s key themes for tax settlement are "low birthrate" and "rent."

Newlyweds can claim a 500,000 KRW tax credit.

They can only receive it once, regardless of whether it’s their first or second marriage.

Benefits for postpartum care have also been expanded.

Workers with a total salary exceeding 70 million won will also be eligible for benefits starting this year.

If you have two or more children aged 8 to 20, the tax deduction will increase by 50,000 won for each child.

The monthly rent tax deduction will also be expanded.

If your total salary is 80 million won or less, the government will refund up to 1.7 million won from your annual monthly rent as a tax deduction.

However, there are also some points to watch out for.

The process for claiming tax deductions for dependents has become stricter.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has summarized what has changed.

[Report]

A single office worker.

An office worker with a large family.

If the salaries are the same, the single-person household pays more income tax.

This is because a minimum of 1.5 million won is deducted from income for each dependent family member.

This is called 'personal deduction', but there are conditions.

Only dependents with an annual income of 1 million won or less are eligible.

This standard was established in 1995, so those with experience in year-end tax settlement will be familiar with it.

The problem is that it is difficult to know the exact income of dependent family members.

For example, children often do not know the income of parents who live separately.

The National Tax Service has decided to provide a list of dependents whose annual income exceeds 1 million won in the year-end tax settlement simplification service.

If they do not qualify, they are advised not to apply for personal deductions on their own.

The intention is good, but there are limitations.

It will only provide income data for the first half of 2024.

This is because real-time tracking of income for the second half of the year is not possible.

Ultimately, it remains difficult to determine whether one qualifies for deductions due to the ongoing challenge of assessing total annual income.

There is an even bigger hurdle.

There is a significant difference between the 'annual income' that serves as the basis for personal deductions and 'actual income.'

Earned income is calculated as 5 million won annually, public pensions like the National Pension are approximately 5.16 million won, and financial income is 20 million won, all of which are converted to an annual income of 1 million won.

[Park Young-min/Seoul Gangseo-gu: "Children have to check one by one how much pension their parents have, how much assets they have, and how much stocks they have, so it’s inconvenient."]

About 40,000 people are caught by the National Tax Service each year for improper deductions.

To avoid penalties, individuals will still need to navigate the complex calculations themselves.

This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Year-end taxes: new benefits, stricter dependent rules
    • 입력 2024-12-19 00:08:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

The simplified year-end tax settlement service, often called the "13th month's salary," will begin on Jan. 15.

This year’s key themes for tax settlement are "low birthrate" and "rent."

Newlyweds can claim a 500,000 KRW tax credit.

They can only receive it once, regardless of whether it’s their first or second marriage.

Benefits for postpartum care have also been expanded.

Workers with a total salary exceeding 70 million won will also be eligible for benefits starting this year.

If you have two or more children aged 8 to 20, the tax deduction will increase by 50,000 won for each child.

The monthly rent tax deduction will also be expanded.

If your total salary is 80 million won or less, the government will refund up to 1.7 million won from your annual monthly rent as a tax deduction.

However, there are also some points to watch out for.

The process for claiming tax deductions for dependents has become stricter.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has summarized what has changed.

[Report]

A single office worker.

An office worker with a large family.

If the salaries are the same, the single-person household pays more income tax.

This is because a minimum of 1.5 million won is deducted from income for each dependent family member.

This is called 'personal deduction', but there are conditions.

Only dependents with an annual income of 1 million won or less are eligible.

This standard was established in 1995, so those with experience in year-end tax settlement will be familiar with it.

The problem is that it is difficult to know the exact income of dependent family members.

For example, children often do not know the income of parents who live separately.

The National Tax Service has decided to provide a list of dependents whose annual income exceeds 1 million won in the year-end tax settlement simplification service.

If they do not qualify, they are advised not to apply for personal deductions on their own.

The intention is good, but there are limitations.

It will only provide income data for the first half of 2024.

This is because real-time tracking of income for the second half of the year is not possible.

Ultimately, it remains difficult to determine whether one qualifies for deductions due to the ongoing challenge of assessing total annual income.

There is an even bigger hurdle.

There is a significant difference between the 'annual income' that serves as the basis for personal deductions and 'actual income.'

Earned income is calculated as 5 million won annually, public pensions like the National Pension are approximately 5.16 million won, and financial income is 20 million won, all of which are converted to an annual income of 1 million won.

[Park Young-min/Seoul Gangseo-gu: "Children have to check one by one how much pension their parents have, how much assets they have, and how much stocks they have, so it’s inconvenient."]

About 40,000 people are caught by the National Tax Service each year for improper deductions.

To avoid penalties, individuals will still need to navigate the complex calculations themselves.

This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?
[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’

[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’
‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?

‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?
전격 일원화 배경은?…<br>중복 수사 우려는 여전

전격 일원화 배경은?…중복 수사 우려는 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.