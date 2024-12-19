Video claims to show injured North Korean soldier in Russian hospital

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ukraine has released a video showing North Korean soldiers who were deployed to the battlefield receiving treatment in a Russian hospital after being injured.



There are also estimates that the number of North Korean military casualties is in the hundreds.



Reporter Lee Seung-cheol reports from Kyiv, Ukraine.



[Report]



Behind a limping man, familiar Korean words can be heard.



[“I can’t hear, I can’t!”]



Young men lying side by side in a hospital room, with their arms in casts, all appear to be of East Asian descent.



This is a video released by Ukraine, claiming to show North Korean soldiers housed in a hospital in Russia's Kursk, where fierce battles are taking place.



[Andriy Kovalenko/Head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation: “The losses on the Russian side have exceeded several hundred. Among them, there are certainly North Korean soldiers.”]



Footage has also been released showing a drone attacking North Korean soldiers.



Ground soldiers are seen exposed and confused under the drone attack.



Ukraine and the U.S. military have reported that North Korean military casualties number in the hundreds.



In Moscow, Russia's capital, an explosive device detonated from a scooter on the street, resulting in the assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who was responsible for chemical and biological warfare in the Russian military.



He has been a target of Ukraine for using chemical weapons during the war.



The Russian Federal Security Service has identified and detained a Uzbek national as the perpetrator, claiming he acted on the orders of Ukrainian intelligence authorities.



[Dmitry Medvedev/Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council: “We must eliminate the behind-the-scenes forces in Kyiv. These forces are already known. They are the military-political leadership of Ukraine.”]



With the involvement of North Korean troops and the assassination of key figures, the dynamics of the war are becoming more complex.



A special envoy from U.S. President-elect Trump, who has declared an end to the war, is scheduled to visit Kyiv next month, but it seems he will focus on fact-finding ahead of negotiations.



This is Lee Seung-cheol from KBS News in Kyiv, Ukraine.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!