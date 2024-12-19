News 9

Broadcaster Kim Eo-jun's assassination claim faces controversy

입력 2024.12.19 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The claim made by broadcaster Kim Eo-jun regarding the assassination of former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon has resulted in a significant stir, and it appears to be concluding as an absurd, fictional story as Kim himself described.

The United States, which had been speculated as the source of the information, officially denied any knowledge of the matter, and the Democratic Party also assessed that it contained considerable fabrication.

Reporter Jeon Hyun-woo has the story.

[Report]

On Dec. 13, Kim Eo-jun appeared at the National Assembly.

He claimed to have received information that during the emergency martial law, the military attempted to assassinate former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon and make it look like an act by North Korea.

[Kim Eo-jun/Broadcaster/Dec. 13/National Assembly Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee: "They would assassinate Han Dong-hoon while he is being transported after being arrested; it’s an absurd, fictional story, and to reveal part of the source, I would say it’s a friendly country with an embassy in Korea."]

Although he did not specify the friendly country, speculation arose that it could be the United States, and some Democratic Party members supported this idea.

[Kim Byung-joo/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 17/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "I am giving considerable weight to the possibility and am currently verifying the information with the U.S. side and various other sources."]

The U.S. government immediately denied the claim through its embassy in South Korea and reiterated at a State Department press briefing that it was unaware of any information regarding an assassination squad.

[Matthew Miller/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "I am not aware of any such information coming from the United States government."]

Within the Democratic Party, there were also judgments that the claims lacked credibility.

An internal review document reportedly contained an assessment that the claim was constructed with considerable fabrication based on some verified facts and was conveyed to the party leadership.

The People Power Party criticized that the Democratic Party effectively endorsed the claims of a 'professional instigator,' questioning whether they care about the Korea-U.S. alliance and diplomatic issues for the sake of incitement.

This is KBS News, Jeon Hyun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Broadcaster Kim Eo-jun's assassination claim faces controversy
    • 입력 2024-12-19 00:08:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

The claim made by broadcaster Kim Eo-jun regarding the assassination of former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon has resulted in a significant stir, and it appears to be concluding as an absurd, fictional story as Kim himself described.

The United States, which had been speculated as the source of the information, officially denied any knowledge of the matter, and the Democratic Party also assessed that it contained considerable fabrication.

Reporter Jeon Hyun-woo has the story.

[Report]

On Dec. 13, Kim Eo-jun appeared at the National Assembly.

He claimed to have received information that during the emergency martial law, the military attempted to assassinate former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon and make it look like an act by North Korea.

[Kim Eo-jun/Broadcaster/Dec. 13/National Assembly Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee: "They would assassinate Han Dong-hoon while he is being transported after being arrested; it’s an absurd, fictional story, and to reveal part of the source, I would say it’s a friendly country with an embassy in Korea."]

Although he did not specify the friendly country, speculation arose that it could be the United States, and some Democratic Party members supported this idea.

[Kim Byung-joo/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 17/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "I am giving considerable weight to the possibility and am currently verifying the information with the U.S. side and various other sources."]

The U.S. government immediately denied the claim through its embassy in South Korea and reiterated at a State Department press briefing that it was unaware of any information regarding an assassination squad.

[Matthew Miller/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "I am not aware of any such information coming from the United States government."]

Within the Democratic Party, there were also judgments that the claims lacked credibility.

An internal review document reportedly contained an assessment that the claim was constructed with considerable fabrication based on some verified facts and was conveyed to the party leadership.

The People Power Party criticized that the Democratic Party effectively endorsed the claims of a 'professional instigator,' questioning whether they care about the Korea-U.S. alliance and diplomatic issues for the sake of incitement.

This is KBS News, Jeon Hyun-woo.
전현우
전현우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?
[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’

[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’
‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?

‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?
전격 일원화 배경은?…<br>중복 수사 우려는 여전

전격 일원화 배경은?…중복 수사 우려는 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.