Former lawmaker Park Wan-joo sentenced to one year for sexual harassment

[Anchor]



Former lawmaker Park Wan-joo, who has been on trial for sexually assaulting his aide, was sentenced to one year in prison and was taken into custody by the court.



The court stated that the nature of the crime is very poor and that a severe punishment is inevitable as the defendant vehemently denies the charges.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.



[Report]



The allegations of sexual assault against former lawmaker Park Wan-joo surfaced in May 2022.



The Democratic Party, upon receiving related reports, expelled former lawmaker Park.



[Park Ji-hyun/Former Co-Chair of the Democratic Party Emergency Response Committee/May 2022: "The victim tried to resolve the matter on her own, but it did not proceed smoothly, and around the end of April, a report was made to our party's gender reporting center."]



There were also discussions about a financial settlement, which led to a secondary victimization controversy when former lawmaker Park mentioned it to local officials.



After the investigation, the prosecution indicted former lawmaker Park in July of last year, but he denied the charges and completed his term as a member of the National Assembly.



[Park Wan-joo/Former Lawmaker/Aug. 2023: "I will reveal the truth and correct what is wrong."]



However, the court found former lawmaker Park guilty.



The first trial court sentenced him to one year in prison for charges including forced molestation and took him into custody.



The court stated, "The nature of the crime is very poor, as he forcibly molested the victim and disclosed discussions about a settlement, damaging her reputation."



It also stated, "He vehemently denies the crime and has not received forgiveness from the victim, making severe punishment inevitable."



[Yoon Ye-rim/Victim's Attorney: "I think it's fortunate that (former lawmaker Park) will be able to pay the price for his crimes."]



Immediately after the sentencing, former lawmaker Park stated that he could not agree with the court's decision to take him into custody and announced that he would appeal.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



