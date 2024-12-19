News 9

Former lawmaker Park Wan-joo sentenced to one year for sexual harassment

입력 2024.12.19 (00:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former lawmaker Park Wan-joo, who has been on trial for sexually assaulting his aide, was sentenced to one year in prison and was taken into custody by the court.

The court stated that the nature of the crime is very poor and that a severe punishment is inevitable as the defendant vehemently denies the charges.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.

[Report]

The allegations of sexual assault against former lawmaker Park Wan-joo surfaced in May 2022.

The Democratic Party, upon receiving related reports, expelled former lawmaker Park.

[Park Ji-hyun/Former Co-Chair of the Democratic Party Emergency Response Committee/May 2022: "The victim tried to resolve the matter on her own, but it did not proceed smoothly, and around the end of April, a report was made to our party's gender reporting center."]

There were also discussions about a financial settlement, which led to a secondary victimization controversy when former lawmaker Park mentioned it to local officials.

After the investigation, the prosecution indicted former lawmaker Park in July of last year, but he denied the charges and completed his term as a member of the National Assembly.

[Park Wan-joo/Former Lawmaker/Aug. 2023: "I will reveal the truth and correct what is wrong."]

However, the court found former lawmaker Park guilty.

The first trial court sentenced him to one year in prison for charges including forced molestation and took him into custody.

The court stated, "The nature of the crime is very poor, as he forcibly molested the victim and disclosed discussions about a settlement, damaging her reputation."

It also stated, "He vehemently denies the crime and has not received forgiveness from the victim, making severe punishment inevitable."

[Yoon Ye-rim/Victim's Attorney: "I think it's fortunate that (former lawmaker Park) will be able to pay the price for his crimes."]

Immediately after the sentencing, former lawmaker Park stated that he could not agree with the court's decision to take him into custody and announced that he would appeal.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Former lawmaker Park Wan-joo sentenced to one year for sexual harassment
    • 입력 2024-12-19 00:26:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former lawmaker Park Wan-joo, who has been on trial for sexually assaulting his aide, was sentenced to one year in prison and was taken into custody by the court.

The court stated that the nature of the crime is very poor and that a severe punishment is inevitable as the defendant vehemently denies the charges.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.

[Report]

The allegations of sexual assault against former lawmaker Park Wan-joo surfaced in May 2022.

The Democratic Party, upon receiving related reports, expelled former lawmaker Park.

[Park Ji-hyun/Former Co-Chair of the Democratic Party Emergency Response Committee/May 2022: "The victim tried to resolve the matter on her own, but it did not proceed smoothly, and around the end of April, a report was made to our party's gender reporting center."]

There were also discussions about a financial settlement, which led to a secondary victimization controversy when former lawmaker Park mentioned it to local officials.

After the investigation, the prosecution indicted former lawmaker Park in July of last year, but he denied the charges and completed his term as a member of the National Assembly.

[Park Wan-joo/Former Lawmaker/Aug. 2023: "I will reveal the truth and correct what is wrong."]

However, the court found former lawmaker Park guilty.

The first trial court sentenced him to one year in prison for charges including forced molestation and took him into custody.

The court stated, "The nature of the crime is very poor, as he forcibly molested the victim and disclosed discussions about a settlement, damaging her reputation."

It also stated, "He vehemently denies the crime and has not received forgiveness from the victim, making severe punishment inevitable."

[Yoon Ye-rim/Victim's Attorney: "I think it's fortunate that (former lawmaker Park) will be able to pay the price for his crimes."]

Immediately after the sentencing, former lawmaker Park stated that he could not agree with the court's decision to take him into custody and announced that he would appeal.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.
이예린
이예린 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?
[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’

[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’
‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?

‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?
전격 일원화 배경은?…<br>중복 수사 우려는 여전

전격 일원화 배경은?…중복 수사 우려는 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.