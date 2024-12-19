Medical professors protest increased admissions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Medical school professors have taken to the streets again, demanding an end to the increase in medical school admissions.



They need to accept more than 1,500 new students next year, but medical schools and hospitals outside the capital are already struggling to hire professors.



There are significant concerns about gaps in both medical care and education.



Hong Jin-ah reports.



[Report]



Medical school professors in white coats held signs and protested.



They are calling for an end to the increase in medical school admissions, which is at the heart of the conflict between the government and the medical community.



[Choi Chang-min/Chairman of the Medical Professors Association Emergency Response Committee: "Neither national nor private medical schools are in a position to handle an increase in admissions after next year. We are facing an unprecedented situation where we have to educate students that are at least double the existing quota over the next six years."]



The medical school professors argued that if the number of new medical students increases by more than 1,500 as planned by the government, then no students should be admitted at all in the 2026 academic year.



With the list of successful candidates for next year's medical school admissions already released, the government maintains its position that changes to the quotas are not possible.



The government had planned to hire an additional 330 professors for national medical schools in line with the increase next year, but medical schools and hospitals outside the capital are in urgent need.



Kangwon National University Hospital announced job openings for 71 positions, including professors and residents, but has since lowered its target to about 40.



Pusan National University Hospital, which announced openings for 41 professors, is also struggling to fill positions and is seeking to recruit an additional 15.



Chungbuk National University Hospital has decided to hire 28 existing internal clinical instructors as full-time professors due to difficulties in new hiring.



[Chae Hee-bok/Chairman of the Chungbuk National University Hospital & Medical School Emergency Response Committee: "This has happened suddenly in just a few months. Even though the quotas for local national universities have been increased, there are no resources for professors to come down to the regions."]



As the shortage of medical school professors becomes a reality alongside the shortage of residents, representatives from the medical association and residents will meet with the chairpersons of the National Assembly's Education Committee and Health and Welfare Committee tomorrow (12.19) to discuss solutions to the conflict.



KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



