News 9

Great Whale Project sets sail, but faces difficulties from the start

입력 2024.12.19 (00:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The drilling ship for the East Sea deep-sea gas field development project, known as the 'Great Whale Project,' has arrived at the site and is expected to begin drilling as early as tomorrow (12.19).

Although it is a key project of the Yoon Suk Yeol government, it is facing difficulties from the start due to budget cuts amid the impeachment situation and backlash from fishermen.

Choi Bo-kyu reports.

[Report]

40 kilometers southeast of Yeongilman Port in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.

The West Capella, which is set to begin the first drilling of the East Sea deep-sea gas field, has made its appearance.

It is expected to start drilling as early as tomorrow, collect samples for two months, and then announce the first drilling results around the first half of next year.

[Korea National Oil Corporation official: "We are working on precise positioning for the drilling location and conducting pre-drilling preparations with the on-site personnel."]

The problem lies in the project costs.

The opposition party has cut the project budget for next year by 98%.

Although the oil corporation has secured 100 billion won for the first drilling from its own budget, additional budget acquisition remains uncertain.

4 trillion won is needed for the four additional planned drillings, but the oil corporation is in a capital erosion situation and lacks the capacity.

They have stated that they will secure funds through attracting foreign investment starting from the second drilling, but there are many variables, including the success of the first drilling and the impeachment of the president.

Fishermen's backlash is also strong.

Fishermen catching red crabs in the drilling area are demanding compensation, claiming that the drilling period coincides with the peak fishing season.

[Kim Jin-man/Chairman of the Pohang Gu-ryong-po Red Crab Shipowners Association: "(The red crab) has a closed season for 50 days, from July 10 to August 25, so it would have been fine to drill during that time. Why is this happening now, causing conflict with fishermen?"]

However, the oil corporation maintains that it cannot compensate for damages such as the decline in fishery resources.

While the projects has begun amid the impeachment political situation, some believe its future momentum depends on the results of the first drilling.

KBS News, Choi Bo-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Great Whale Project sets sail, but faces difficulties from the start
    • 입력 2024-12-19 00:26:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

The drilling ship for the East Sea deep-sea gas field development project, known as the 'Great Whale Project,' has arrived at the site and is expected to begin drilling as early as tomorrow (12.19).

Although it is a key project of the Yoon Suk Yeol government, it is facing difficulties from the start due to budget cuts amid the impeachment situation and backlash from fishermen.

Choi Bo-kyu reports.

[Report]

40 kilometers southeast of Yeongilman Port in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.

The West Capella, which is set to begin the first drilling of the East Sea deep-sea gas field, has made its appearance.

It is expected to start drilling as early as tomorrow, collect samples for two months, and then announce the first drilling results around the first half of next year.

[Korea National Oil Corporation official: "We are working on precise positioning for the drilling location and conducting pre-drilling preparations with the on-site personnel."]

The problem lies in the project costs.

The opposition party has cut the project budget for next year by 98%.

Although the oil corporation has secured 100 billion won for the first drilling from its own budget, additional budget acquisition remains uncertain.

4 trillion won is needed for the four additional planned drillings, but the oil corporation is in a capital erosion situation and lacks the capacity.

They have stated that they will secure funds through attracting foreign investment starting from the second drilling, but there are many variables, including the success of the first drilling and the impeachment of the president.

Fishermen's backlash is also strong.

Fishermen catching red crabs in the drilling area are demanding compensation, claiming that the drilling period coincides with the peak fishing season.

[Kim Jin-man/Chairman of the Pohang Gu-ryong-po Red Crab Shipowners Association: "(The red crab) has a closed season for 50 days, from July 10 to August 25, so it would have been fine to drill during that time. Why is this happening now, causing conflict with fishermen?"]

However, the oil corporation maintains that it cannot compensate for damages such as the decline in fishery resources.

While the projects has begun amid the impeachment political situation, some believe its future momentum depends on the results of the first drilling.

KBS News, Choi Bo-kyu.
최보규
최보규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?
[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’

[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’
‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?

‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?
전격 일원화 배경은?…<br>중복 수사 우려는 여전

전격 일원화 배경은?…중복 수사 우려는 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.