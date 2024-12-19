News 9

Jang Hyun-seok dreams of major leagues

[Anchor]

There is a 20-year-old young man who dreams of making his big league debut with a blazing fastball, just like "Korean Express" Park Chan-ho, who once dominated the major leagues.

This young man is Jang Hyun-seok, a minor leaguer under the LA Dodgers.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with Jang Hyun-seok, who dreams of one day ruling the big leagues like Park Chan-ho.

[Report]

Wearing the blue Dodgers uniform, Jang Hyun-seok overwhelms his opponents with a fastball that exceeds 150 km/h.

Evoking nostalgia for "Korean Express" Park Chan-ho, Jang Hyun-seok made his debut in the minor rookie league this year and was promoted to Low Single A in the second half of the season.

He recorded an impressive earned run average of 2.19 over five games, with a batting average against of just .100.

His strikeout ability is also remarkable, as he struck out a total of 19 batters in just 12 and 1/3 innings.

[Jang Hyun-seok/LA Dodgers Minor: "It's an undeserved evaluation, but Park Chan-ho is a player who succeeded in the major leagues. I am a player who is steadily progressing in the minors, and I hope to rise as much as he did."]

Jang Hyun-seok boasts an impressive average fastball speed of 154 km/h, with a maximum of 159 km/h, similar to Korea's top fastball pitcher, An Woo-jin.

He is ranked 17th among all Dodgers prospects, and MLB.com predicts he will debut in the big leagues in three years.

Although his control is noted as a weakness, he is working hard to reflect on and improve his shortcomings by writing a diary every day.

In particular, the performances of Japanese major leaguers like Ohtani and Yamamoto, who led the Dodgers to victory, serve as great motivation for Jang Hyun-seok.

[Jang Hyun-seok/LA Dodgers Minor: "I just made eye contact with Yamamoto, and he recognized me right away. He reached out first to shake hands. So I thought, 'Oh, he knows me now!' 'Nice!' Ohtani, I only met once. He definitely is different."]

Jang Hyun-seok is sweating it out all winter with the goal of being promoted to Double A next season.

He also revealed his grand ambition to compete against the world's best hitters wearing the Taegeuk mark at the 2026 WBC.

[Jang Hyun-seok/LA Dodgers Minor: "Last year, Ohtani won the WBC. I want to be part of it so that Korea can win this time as well."]

["VAMOS JANG!! (Let's go, Hyun-seok!)"]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

