Garnacho wins FIFA Puskas Award for stunning bicycle kick

[Anchor]



Do you remember Son Heung-min's incredible goal against Burnley five years ago?



It was recognized as the most beautiful goal in the world and received the Puskás Award from FIFA.



This year, the honor went to Manchester United's rising star, Alejandro Garnacho.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young analyzed the fantastic goal scene in a multiple-choice format.



[Report]



This is the moment Garnacho had the chance.



Let's take another look.



Option 1, header. Option 2, header pass. Option 3, chest trap, and what other methods could there be?



Let's rewind one more time.



Garnacho's choice was a fantastic bicycle kick.



["Wow!"]



It was the only option to convert the deep cross passing over his head into a goal.



It quickly flew into the opposite goal, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.



[Garnacho/Manchester United: "When we did the cross it was a little bit behind me, so couldn't do a header. I trained this type of technique too many times so I thought it was the perfect moment to try."]



This goal, which was also selected as the Premier League Goal of the Season last season, was honored as the most beautiful goal in the world and received the Puskás Award.



With praise for its perfect combination of positioning, timing, and sense, it received the highest scores from both fan votes and experts.



[Garnacho/Manchester United: "They react like, they held their head. Incredible how I did this. Also my family from home, they text me everyone, what I did. So incredible for everyone."]



Vinícius from Real Madrid, who stirred controversy by missing the Ballon d'Or ceremony, redeemed himself with the FIFA Player of the Year award.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



