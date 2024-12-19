An Se-young’s call for reform named 2024 Sports News of the Year

동영상 고정 취소

The reform issue raised by badminton player An Se-young has been selected as the 2024 News of the Year by sports journalists.



After winning the gold medal in women's singles badminton at the Paris Olympics last summer, An Se-young began a shocking revelation.



She expressed her dissatisfaction, stating that she could not wear the shoes of the sponsors desired by the national team and that she did not receive proper injury management.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism immediately launched an audit, and the police conducted a search of the Badminton Association, revealing one by one the irregularities.



This became a catalyst for the voices calling for reform in the sports world, which was filled with outdated and harmful practices.



The unexpected success of the Paris Olympics, where a small team of 144 athletes won 13 gold medals, ranked second in the top 10 news stories.



