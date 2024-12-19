News 9

An Se-young’s call for reform named 2024 Sports News of the Year

입력 2024.12.19 (00:36) 수정 2024.12.19 (00:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

The reform issue raised by badminton player An Se-young has been selected as the 2024 News of the Year by sports journalists.

After winning the gold medal in women's singles badminton at the Paris Olympics last summer, An Se-young began a shocking revelation.

She expressed her dissatisfaction, stating that she could not wear the shoes of the sponsors desired by the national team and that she did not receive proper injury management.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism immediately launched an audit, and the police conducted a search of the Badminton Association, revealing one by one the irregularities.

This became a catalyst for the voices calling for reform in the sports world, which was filled with outdated and harmful practices.

The unexpected success of the Paris Olympics, where a small team of 144 athletes won 13 gold medals, ranked second in the top 10 news stories.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • An Se-young’s call for reform named 2024 Sports News of the Year
    • 입력 2024-12-19 00:36:07
    • 수정2024-12-19 00:37:32
    News 9
The reform issue raised by badminton player An Se-young has been selected as the 2024 News of the Year by sports journalists.

After winning the gold medal in women's singles badminton at the Paris Olympics last summer, An Se-young began a shocking revelation.

She expressed her dissatisfaction, stating that she could not wear the shoes of the sponsors desired by the national team and that she did not receive proper injury management.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism immediately launched an audit, and the police conducted a search of the Badminton Association, revealing one by one the irregularities.

This became a catalyst for the voices calling for reform in the sports world, which was filled with outdated and harmful practices.

The unexpected success of the Paris Olympics, where a small team of 144 athletes won 13 gold medals, ranked second in the top 10 news stories.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?
[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’

[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’
‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?

‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?
전격 일원화 배경은?…<br>중복 수사 우려는 여전

전격 일원화 배경은?…중복 수사 우려는 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.