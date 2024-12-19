After 11 losses in a row, Sono Skygunners secure first win under coach Kim Tae-sool
There are as many as 11 losses appearing next to me.
Until today’s game, Sono Skygunners had been trapped in a 11-game losing streak, but after about a month, they achieved victory, marking a touching first win for coach Kim Tae-sool.
The key player in breaking the losing streak was also ace Lee Jung-hyun.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji reports.
[Report]
Coach Kim Tae-sool of Sono Skygunners said he was so worried that he could hardly eat. But the team's ace Lee Jung-hyun showed his determination to escape the losing streak with all his might.
In particular, the precise assists that were a trademark of coach Kim during his playing days and the accurate shots that hit the backboard were revived at the fingertips of Lee Jung-hyun.
Absorbing his coach's strengths, Lee Jung-hyun showcased his ace qualities with a shot clock buzzer-beater and an incredible double clutch, driven by his determination to end the 11-game losing streak.
Additionally, Lee Jae-do delivered a remarkable three-pointer that seemed to be bounced off the rim before being swallowed back in.
The players’ confidence to finally break the losing chain was overflowing.
[Kim Tae-sool/Sono Coach/3rd Quarter Timeout: "Can you pass? (I’ll catch it!) Ah, Jung-hyun, okay!"]
With Lee Jung-hyun and Lee Jae-do shining, Sono finished the 3rd quarter with a 23-point lead and faced the crucial 4th quarter.
Given that they had almost always collapsed in the 4th quarter, coach Kim Tae-sool did not let his guard down.
[Kim Tae-sool/Sono Coach/4th Quarter Timeout: "Now you’re making mistakes again. You can’t let the opponent gain confidence! Stay focused until the end!"]
Then, with just 2 minutes left and the score gap narrowing, Lee Jung-hyun sealed the victory with another three-pointer, smiling brightly.
After a hard-fought battle, the Sono players cheered joyfully as they broke the losing streak, and coach Kim Tae-sool finally let out a sigh of relief.
Sono defeated KT Sonicboom, escaping the 11-game losing streak after 44 days, and coach Kim Tae-sool, born in 1984, achieved his first win as the youngest head coach.
Sono is set to recruit a major player from the Philippines in four weeks, preparing to emerge as a key player in the changing landscape of the mid-lower ranks.
This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
