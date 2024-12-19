News Today

[News Today] CIO TASKED WITH PRES. PROBE

입력 2024.12.19 (16:38) 수정 2024.12.19 (16:39)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The probe into President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of leading an insurrection, is now centralized. The case has been transferred to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials from the prosecutors. This shift will likely impact President Yoon's summoning schedule.

[REPORT]
Accusations have been pouring into investigation agencies after the martial law incident.

Most of the allegations were pointed at President Yoon Suk Yeol and military officials such as ex-defense minister Kim Yong-hyun and ex-Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.

Having been criticized for investigating overlapping cases, the probing agencies urged one another to hand over the case.

Lee Jae-seung / Dep. Director, CIO (Dec. 9)
When different agencies investigate the same crime, it's stipulated that the CIO can ask for the case to be transferred, other agencies must accept the request.

About two weeks after the declaration of martial law, it's decided the probe on President Yoon will be conducted solely by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office agreed to hand over the President's case as well as that of former interior minister Lee Sang-min to the anti-corruption body.

The CIO instead withdrew transfer requests for the cases other than those for the two officials.

On Wednesday, a CIO official said that only President Yoon and ex-Minister Lee's cases were transferred and investigations on other suspects and sharing of materials will be discussed later with pertinent investigative bodies.

As the investigation on the President was passed over to the CIO, it is very likely that Yoon doesn't need to show up for questioning by December 21st as the prosecution demanded.

Since the CIO is expected to summon and question the President, he no longer has the excuse not to appear for questioning.

One of his reasons for refusing summons was that the prosecution and the police are both investigating the case.

A few hours after the CIO announcement of case transfer, the prosecution's special investigation unit chief Park Se-hyun visited the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.

Some speculated that he went to the SPO to protest the case transfers, but the top prosecutors' office denied the speculation by saying that Park had discussed ways to proceed with the investigation following the transfers.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] CIO TASKED WITH PRES. PROBE
    • 입력 2024-12-19 16:38:46
    • 수정2024-12-19 16:39:33
    News Today

[LEAD]
The probe into President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of leading an insurrection, is now centralized. The case has been transferred to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials from the prosecutors. This shift will likely impact President Yoon's summoning schedule.

[REPORT]
Accusations have been pouring into investigation agencies after the martial law incident.

Most of the allegations were pointed at President Yoon Suk Yeol and military officials such as ex-defense minister Kim Yong-hyun and ex-Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.

Having been criticized for investigating overlapping cases, the probing agencies urged one another to hand over the case.

Lee Jae-seung / Dep. Director, CIO (Dec. 9)
When different agencies investigate the same crime, it's stipulated that the CIO can ask for the case to be transferred, other agencies must accept the request.

About two weeks after the declaration of martial law, it's decided the probe on President Yoon will be conducted solely by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office agreed to hand over the President's case as well as that of former interior minister Lee Sang-min to the anti-corruption body.

The CIO instead withdrew transfer requests for the cases other than those for the two officials.

On Wednesday, a CIO official said that only President Yoon and ex-Minister Lee's cases were transferred and investigations on other suspects and sharing of materials will be discussed later with pertinent investigative bodies.

As the investigation on the President was passed over to the CIO, it is very likely that Yoon doesn't need to show up for questioning by December 21st as the prosecution demanded.

Since the CIO is expected to summon and question the President, he no longer has the excuse not to appear for questioning.

One of his reasons for refusing summons was that the prosecution and the police are both investigating the case.

A few hours after the CIO announcement of case transfer, the prosecution's special investigation unit chief Park Se-hyun visited the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.

Some speculated that he went to the SPO to protest the case transfers, but the top prosecutors' office denied the speculation by saying that Park had discussed ways to proceed with the investigation following the transfers.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 검찰, ‘계엄 국무회의 참석’ 김영호 통일부<br> 장관 소환조사

[속보] 검찰, ‘계엄 국무회의 참석’ 김영호 통일부 장관 소환조사
윤 대통령 측 “내란죄 동의 못해”…검찰, 군 지휘관 잇단 조사

윤 대통령 측 “내란죄 동의 못해”…검찰, 군 지휘관 잇단 조사
‘쌍방울 대북송금’ 이화영, 항소심 징역 7년 8개월 …“쌍방울 경기지사 방북비용 대납 인정”

‘쌍방울 대북송금’ 이화영, 항소심 징역 7년 8개월 …“쌍방울 경기지사 방북비용 대납 인정”
검찰, ‘계엄 체포조 의혹’ 경찰 국가수사본부 압수수색

검찰, ‘계엄 체포조 의혹’ 경찰 국가수사본부 압수수색
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.