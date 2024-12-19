[News Today] “HAN DONG-HOON ASSASSINATION PLOT”

Just one day before the impeachment vote for President Yoon, broadcaster Kim Eo-jun stirred controversy by mentioning an alleged plot to assassinate Han Dong-hoon, former leader of the ruling party. He claimed the U.S. as the source. The U.S. State Department officially denied knowledge of the incident, and Democratic Party reviews also indicated the claim was largely fabricated.



Broadcaster Kim Eo-jun appeared before the National Assembly last Friday.



He claimed that he obtained a tipoff that during martial law, troops attempted to assassinate former ruling People Power Party chair Han Dong-hoon and cover up it as an act perpetrated by North Korea.



Kim Eo-jun / Broadcast personality (Dec. 13, Communications Committee)

Kill Han while he's arrested and being transported. It's like pure fiction. If I were to partially divulge the source, it's an ally that has an embassy here.



He did not identify the allied nation but some have speculated it could be the U.S., a claim supported by some main opposition Democratic Party officials.



Kim Byung-joo / Democratic Party (Dec. 17, SBS radio)

I consider it a possibility and I am trying to verify the info via several channels such as the U.S..



The U.S. government has immediately rejected the claim through its embassy in Seoul. In a press conference, a State Department spokesperson also denied having any knowledge on the matter.



Matthew Miller / U.S. State Department spokesperson

I'm not aware of any such information coming from the United States government.



Even within the DP, some see the claim as outlandish and lacking credibility.



An internal report has assessed the claim to be based on partially verified facts but embellished with fiction. This report is known to have been conveyed to party leadership.



The ruling People Power Party said the DP has essentially supported claims voiced by a professional instigator and criticized the opposition for being indifferent to matters relating to the alliance and diplomacy for the sake of inciting commotion.