[News Today] GOV’T RETURNS 6 BILLS TO PARL.

[LEAD]

A motion has been passed during a cabinet meeting demanding the National Assembly to reconsider six opposition-processed bills. Acting President Han Duck-soo stated the decision was unavoidable, considering the Constitution and future national interests.



[REPORT]

In an extra Cabinet meeting held Thursday morning, the government approved a motion demanding the National Assembly reconsider a package of six bills.



Acting President Han Duck-soo said that he felt heavy-hearted to ask parliament to reconsider those bills when cooperation between the government and political parties is desperately needed.



But he stressed that it was an inevitable decision made in consideration of the nation's Constitution and future.



I feel heavy-hearted. But the government had to make a responsible decision prioritizing the nation's constitution and future.



Regarding a revised Grain Management Act, which mandates the government to purchase surplus rice and keep prices stable during market fluctuations, he said that it would cause an oversupply of specific agricultural item and eventually place an enormous fiscal burden on the government.



In regards to a revision that ensures compensation of production costs for farmers and fishers hit by disasters while banning an increase in insurance premiums for them, the acting president said that it runs counter to the basic principles of supporting disaster victims and insurance coverage.



Turning to a National Assembly Act revision aimed at preventing the automatic submission of the government budget to the plenary session after the legal deadline, Han said that it would delay the parliamentary approval of government budget proposals, inflicting damage on the people.



The acting president expressed concerns that the revision to the National Assembly Testimony Appraisal Act would pose potential risks of business data leaks and infringe on the right to liberty guaranteed under the Constitution, as it requires companies to show up for parliamentary testimonies or submit all data requested by lawmakers.



The reconsideration motion must be signed off by the president. But now Han approves it, as he is serving as acting president.



Bills that are returned to parliament for reconsideration will be scrapped if they don't get support from two thirds of the attending lawmakers with more than a majority of registered lawmakers turning up for the vote.