[News Today] HYUN BIN AS INDEPENDENCE HERO
We now turn to box office news. The highly anticipated movie 'Harbin', starring actor Hyun Bin, has finally been unveiled. Meet his vision of independent activist Ahn Jung-geun.
[REPORT]
"We cannot stop here."
The highly anticipated blockbuster 'Harbin', which was produced with a budget of 30 billion won or over 20.6 million U.S. dollars, was shown to the press prior to its release.
At a press preview held Wednesday, director Woo Min-ho and actors Hyun Bin, Jeon Yeo-bin and Lee Dong-wook talked about the upcoming movie.
'Harbin' follows independence activist Ahn Jung-geun's seven-day preparations for the 1909 assassination of Hirobumi Ito, Japan's first prime minister and the resident-general of Korea.
From the early casting stages, keen attention was drawn to the actor who would depict Ahn Jung-geun.
The director said that he had cast Hyun Bin, because the actor's image of a strong but lonely man fit an Ahn Jung-geun he wanted to depict.
But, Hyun Bin initially turned down the role as he found the real historical figure too big and too iconic to depict on the screen.
But he said he now feels honored for participating in the film and he did his best not to mar the sacrifices of independence fighters.
