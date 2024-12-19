News Today

[News Today] KIM TAE-RI PROMOTES HANBOK

입력 2024.12.19 (16:39) 수정 2024.12.19 (16:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Actress Kim Tae-ri is dazzling billboards around the world in a new photo shoot, showcasing the beauty of Korea's traditional Hanbok.

[REPORT]
Actress Kim Tae-ri will promote the beauty of Korea's traditional garment Hanbok.

The culture ministry has unveiled Kim's hanbok photo shoot. The apparel was designed in connection to the Korean Wave phenomenon.

The pictorial is part of efforts to help the Korea Craft and Design Foundation promote Hanbok worldwide and assist local Hanbok brands advance overseas.

Previous models included figure skater Kim Yuna and singer and actress Suzy.

This year, four companies selected through public competition designed Hanbok pieces that go well with actress Kim Tae-ri as they sought to marry traditional beauty with modern style.

The photo shoot has also been made into a video for showcase on displays at New York's Times Square and Citadium Coumartin in Paris.

In Korea, an exhibition will open next month where visitors can appreciate in person the actual Hanbok designs worn by the actress.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] KIM TAE-RI PROMOTES HANBOK
    • 입력 2024-12-19 16:39:15
    • 수정2024-12-19 16:40:22
    News Today
[LEAD]
Actress Kim Tae-ri is dazzling billboards around the world in a new photo shoot, showcasing the beauty of Korea's traditional Hanbok.

[REPORT]
Actress Kim Tae-ri will promote the beauty of Korea's traditional garment Hanbok.

The culture ministry has unveiled Kim's hanbok photo shoot. The apparel was designed in connection to the Korean Wave phenomenon.

The pictorial is part of efforts to help the Korea Craft and Design Foundation promote Hanbok worldwide and assist local Hanbok brands advance overseas.

Previous models included figure skater Kim Yuna and singer and actress Suzy.

This year, four companies selected through public competition designed Hanbok pieces that go well with actress Kim Tae-ri as they sought to marry traditional beauty with modern style.

The photo shoot has also been made into a video for showcase on displays at New York's Times Square and Citadium Coumartin in Paris.

In Korea, an exhibition will open next month where visitors can appreciate in person the actual Hanbok designs worn by the actress.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘쌍방울 대북송금’ 이화영, 항소심 징역 7년 8개월 …“쌍방울 경기지사 방북비용 대납 인정”

‘쌍방울 대북송금’ 이화영, 항소심 징역 7년 8개월 …“쌍방울 경기지사 방북비용 대납 인정”
윤 대통령 측 “내란죄 동의 못해”…검찰, 군 지휘관 잇단 조사

윤 대통령 측 “내란죄 동의 못해”…검찰, 군 지휘관 잇단 조사
[속보] 검찰, ‘계엄 체포조 의혹’ 경찰 국가수사본부 압수수색

[속보] 검찰, ‘계엄 체포조 의혹’ 경찰 국가수사본부 압수수색
법원 “남영진 전 KBS 이사장 해임 처분 취소해야”

법원 “남영진 전 KBS 이사장 해임 처분 취소해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.