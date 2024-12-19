[News Today] KIM TAE-RI PROMOTES HANBOK
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Actress Kim Tae-ri is dazzling billboards around the world in a new photo shoot, showcasing the beauty of Korea's traditional Hanbok.
[REPORT]
Actress Kim Tae-ri will promote the beauty of Korea's traditional garment Hanbok.
The culture ministry has unveiled Kim's hanbok photo shoot. The apparel was designed in connection to the Korean Wave phenomenon.
The pictorial is part of efforts to help the Korea Craft and Design Foundation promote Hanbok worldwide and assist local Hanbok brands advance overseas.
Previous models included figure skater Kim Yuna and singer and actress Suzy.
This year, four companies selected through public competition designed Hanbok pieces that go well with actress Kim Tae-ri as they sought to marry traditional beauty with modern style.
The photo shoot has also been made into a video for showcase on displays at New York's Times Square and Citadium Coumartin in Paris.
In Korea, an exhibition will open next month where visitors can appreciate in person the actual Hanbok designs worn by the actress.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] KIM TAE-RI PROMOTES HANBOK
-
- 입력 2024-12-19 16:39:15
- 수정2024-12-19 16:40:22
Actress Kim Tae-ri is dazzling billboards around the world in a new photo shoot, showcasing the beauty of Korea's traditional Hanbok.
[REPORT]
Actress Kim Tae-ri will promote the beauty of Korea's traditional garment Hanbok.
The culture ministry has unveiled Kim's hanbok photo shoot. The apparel was designed in connection to the Korean Wave phenomenon.
The pictorial is part of efforts to help the Korea Craft and Design Foundation promote Hanbok worldwide and assist local Hanbok brands advance overseas.
Previous models included figure skater Kim Yuna and singer and actress Suzy.
This year, four companies selected through public competition designed Hanbok pieces that go well with actress Kim Tae-ri as they sought to marry traditional beauty with modern style.
The photo shoot has also been made into a video for showcase on displays at New York's Times Square and Citadium Coumartin in Paris.
In Korea, an exhibition will open next month where visitors can appreciate in person the actual Hanbok designs worn by the actress.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.