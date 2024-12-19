[News Today] KIM TAE-RI PROMOTES HANBOK

[LEAD]

Actress Kim Tae-ri is dazzling billboards around the world in a new photo shoot, showcasing the beauty of Korea's traditional Hanbok.



[REPORT]

Actress Kim Tae-ri will promote the beauty of Korea's traditional garment Hanbok.



The culture ministry has unveiled Kim's hanbok photo shoot. The apparel was designed in connection to the Korean Wave phenomenon.



The pictorial is part of efforts to help the Korea Craft and Design Foundation promote Hanbok worldwide and assist local Hanbok brands advance overseas.



Previous models included figure skater Kim Yuna and singer and actress Suzy.



This year, four companies selected through public competition designed Hanbok pieces that go well with actress Kim Tae-ri as they sought to marry traditional beauty with modern style.



The photo shoot has also been made into a video for showcase on displays at New York's Times Square and Citadium Coumartin in Paris.



In Korea, an exhibition will open next month where visitors can appreciate in person the actual Hanbok designs worn by the actress.