[Exclusive] Evidence emerges of preplanned martial law declaration

[Anchor]

Good evening, everyone.

This is KBS 9 O'Clock News.

Three days before the declaration of emergency martial law on December 3, it has been confirmed that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun met alone with former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who is being pointed out as a civilian behind-the-scenes power figure.

Immediately after this private meeting, it is reported that former Minister Kim went to meet President Yoon Suk Yeol with Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.

Today (12.19), we begin with an exclusive report by reporter Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

On the afternoon of the 30th of last month, at the residence of the Defense Minister in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who led the emergency martial law, had a private meeting with former Intelligence Command Chief Noh Sang-won.

This was just three days before the declaration of emergency martial law.

The day before former Commander Noh had a so-called 'hamburger meeting' with intelligence officials, he met directly with former Minister Kim.

After the private meeting with former Commander Noh, former Minister Kim told Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, who came to the residence for a work report, that "there will be martial law."

He also gave specific orders, saying, "If martial law is declared, send counterintelligence agents to the National Assembly and go to the Election Commission to bring back data containing evidence of election fraud."

At that time, former Commander Noh was waiting in another location within the residence.

The prosecution believes that specific discussions related to martial law, such as securing the Election Commission server, took place between former Minister Kim and former Commander Noh at the residence that day.

In fact, the police have applied for an arrest warrant for former Commander Noh, stating that circumstances confirming prior discussions about martial law with former Minister Kim have been identified.

At that time, when Commander Yeo opposed former Minister Kim's orders related to martial law, it is known that former Minister Kim calmed Commander Yeo and then went to the presidential residence to drink with President Yoon.

There is a possibility that the martial law plan discussed by former Minister Kim and former Commander Noh was reported to President Yoon, who has the authority to declare martial law.

President Yoon stated in a speech that the only person he discussed martial law with was former Minister Kim.

[4th National Address/Nov. 12: "While preparing for this emergency martial law, I only discussed it with the Defense Minister..."]

The prosecution plans to conduct additional investigations into former Minister Kim and Commander Yeo, while also looking into whether there were any other individuals who frequented former Minister Kim's residence.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

