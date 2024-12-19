News 9

[Exclusive] Probe underway to clarify key figures of martial law turmoil

[Anchor]

The private meeting between Kim Yong-hyun and Noh Sang-won has come to light, and the so-called "official residence meeting" is emerging as the center of this incident.

An investigation is underway to clarify who was primarily involved in orchestrating this martial law.

Continuing with exclusive coverage is reporter Jin Sun-min.

[Report]

The head of the Counterintelligence Command, Yeo In-hyung, the Commander of the Capital Defense Command, Lee Jin-woo, and the Commander of the Special Warfare Command, Kwak Jong-geun.

In March, they held a meeting with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who was then the head of the Presidential Security Service, and are referred to as the "three key figures of the official residence meeting."

In fact, they played a crucial role during the emergency martial law by deploying troops to the National Assembly and the Election Commission.

Additionally, it has been revealed that former Intelligence Command Chief Noh Sang-won, who is suspected of being the so-called "behind-the-scenes" of the martial law, also frequented Kim's official residence.

Therefore, the investigation is expected to focus on whether former Commander Noh was another "official residence member" who conspired with them regarding the martial law.

On the day of their meeting at the official residence on Nov. 30 of last month, former Minister Kim instructed the female commander to "bring data containing evidence of election fraud from the Election Commission," and it has been secured during the investigation that former Commander Noh gave similar instructions to active-duty colonels at a fast-food chain the next day.

Moreover, on the day of the martial law, former Minister Kim instructed Commander Yeo to "talk to Noh Sang-won regarding the Election Commission."

There are ongoing additional allegations related to the troop deployment to the Election Commission, which Noh is suspected of planning, including claims that "live ammunition was prepared" and "the mission was to subdue 30 Election Commission employees and take them to a bunker."

The prosecution is looking into the reality of the "emergency martial law" incident, including not only the official residence meeting of former Minister Kim but also the "Chungampa meeting" attended by President Yoon a year ago and the "Samcheong-dong safe house meeting" held just before the martial law.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.

