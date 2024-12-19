Transfer of insurrection charges against President Yoon to CIO begins

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution has begun the process of transferring the case against President Yoon on charges of insurrection to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) today (12.19).



The CIO is weighing when to issue a second summons to President Yoon.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



A second summons notification for President Yoon Suk Yeol by the CIO has not yet been issued.



The CIO is waiting for the relevant investigation records being prepared for transfer from the prosecution, but if the process is delayed, they plan to issue the second summons to President Yoon regardless.



If he continues to refuse to comply with the summons investigation, they plan to request an arrest warrant.



[Oh Dong-woon/CIO Director/Dec. 17/Legislative Judiciary Committee: "We concluded that it is most in line with legal procedures to discuss with the investigation team and proceed with an arrest warrant."]



With the transfer of the case by the prosecution, the investigation into President Yoon has been centralized, but there are still questions about the investigative capabilities of the CIO.



Since its establishment in 2021, it has requested arrest warrants five times, all of which were dismissed, and it has never secured a conviction in cases it directly prosecuted.



There are only 11 prosecutors, excluding the director and deputy director.



[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "It is true that the CIO lacks in terms of personnel and experience. However, it seems that the prosecution or special investigation team can conduct supplementary investigations."]



Once the CIO completes its investigation into the insurrection charges against President Yoon, the case will be transferred to the prosecution through a request for indictment, which will determine whether to prosecute.



If the special prosecution is launched, the decision on the investigation and prosecution will likely fall to them.



Meanwhile, as signs of internal discord emerged within the prosecution after transferring the case to the CIO, Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung stated, "This is to ensure that we leave no room for justification related to legal procedures in major cases," and took steps to mitigate the situation.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!