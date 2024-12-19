President Yoon's lawyer denies claims of president mentioning arrest or dragging out anyone

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lawyer Seok Dong-hyun, who is acting as a representative for President Yoon, claimed that President Yoon never said to "arrest" or "drag out" anyone.



He also repeatedly denied the charges of insurrection.



He avoided answering sensitive questions such as whether the president would respond to a summons for questioning.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.



[Report]



Lawyer Seok Dong-hyun asserted that during the martial law, President Yoon never even uttered the word "arrest."



[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "The president has never mentioned the word 'arrest' at all...."]



However, there are testimonies from National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho that there was an order to arrest members of the National Assembly during the emergency martial law, and from Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun and Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo, who stated that they were instructed to drag out the lawmakers.



[Kwak Jong-geun/Special Warfare Commander/Dec. 10/National Assembly Defense Committee: "The president called me directly on a secure phone. He said, 'Drag out the people inside.'"]



Although his claims contradict testimonies from military officials, Lawyer Seok insisted that the objective situation must be verified.



[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "I believe that this will be clarified in the future judicial procedures and constitutional court proceedings."]



Regarding the charges of insurrection, he repeated his previous assertion, saying, "Where is the insurrection that is being announced?"



He avoided answering sensitive questions regarding attendance at investigations by the investigative agency, delays in the delivery of documents sent by the Constitutional Court, and the purpose of declaring martial law.



[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "The legal team will provide organized responses soon...."]



When asked if the delay in appointing the legal team was for the purpose of stalling, Lawyer Seok responded that it was a "hasty assessment."



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



