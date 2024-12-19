News 9

Pres. Yoon continues to refuse impeachment trial documents

[Anchor]

President Yoon did not receive the impeachment trial-related documents sent by the Constitutional Court today (12.19) again.

Concerns are growing that the impeachment proceedings will be delayed.

The Constitutional Court has decided to come up with measures and announce them next Monday.

Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.

[Report]

The Constitutional Court has sent related documents to President Yoon Suk Yeol in succession to prepare for the impeachment trial.

On Dec. 16, they sent the impeachment motion resolution and requested a response, and on Dec. 17, they sent a preparatory order requesting the minutes of the Cabinet meeting and proclamations.

However, President Yoon is effectively refusing to receive them.

The Constitutional Court attempted to deliver the relevant documents through three direct visits and three mail deliveries, but the presidential office cited the president's absence as the reason, and the residence's security office refused to accept them.

They are also not checking the electronic documents sent through the electronic administrative system.

As the first preparatory hearing date for the impeachment trial approaches, they are not even receiving the documents sent by the Constitutional Court.

In response to the criticism that this may be a tactic to delay the trial, President Yoon's side has not provided an answer.

[Seok Dong-hyun/Lawyer/President Yoon's side: "I can assure you that when the time comes for any procedural step, the president will do what he needs to do."]

The Constitutional Court has stated that if President Yoon's side continues to refuse to receive the documents, they will reach a conclusion on the related issue on Dec. 23, and the option of 'deemed delivery,' meaning it will be treated as if it has been delivered, is being strongly considered.

This means that if the documents are left at home or in the office, or if they are sent by registered mail, it will be considered as delivered.

If the Constitutional Court processes it as deemed delivery, it will take effect, and President Yoon will have to submit a response and the minutes of the Cabinet meeting within seven days.

If President Yoon's side fails to submit the materials, he may face the trial on the first preparatory hearing date scheduled for Dec. 27 without any materials.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

