Acting President requests reconsideration of six bills

[Anchor]

Despite warnings from the opposition not to exercise the right to demand reconsideration, Acting President Han Duck-soo has sent six bills, including the amendment to the Grain Management Act, back to the National Assembly.

He explained that it was an unavoidable decision considering the spirit of the Constitution and the future of the nation.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

Acting President Han Duck-soo, who had previously postponed the review of the demand for reconsideration, began an extraordinary Cabinet meeting today (12.19) with remarks about his ongoing deliberation and contemplation.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President and Prime Minister: "My heart is very heavy. However, the government cannot avoid making responsible decisions that prioritize the spirit of the Constitution and the future of the nation."]

The Acting President's decision was to exercise the right to demand reconsideration, or veto, on six bills.

He emphasized that it was an unavoidable decision by pointing out the issues with each bill in detail.

For instance, regarding the amendment to the Grain Management Act, he expressed concerns that an oversupply of rice and excessive government intervention would increase the financial burden.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President and Prime Minister: "The expansion of rice production will make it difficult for market functions to operate, increasing excessive government intervention and substantial financial burdens."]

He explained that if the amendment to the National Assembly Act, which abolishes the automatic submission of the budget proposal, is implemented, it would delay the approval of the budget proposal, and the amendment to the Testimony and Appraisal Act could infringe upon the constitutional freedom of the body.

Regarding the demand for reconsideration, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "It was not a rejection but a request to discuss again for the future of the nation."

They also mentioned that they had sufficiently explained to the opposition before the demand for reconsideration and expressed their willingness to positively review any revised legislation.

The exercise of the veto by the Acting President is the second instance since former Prime Minister Goh Kun in 2004.

If the bills do not receive the support of two-thirds of the attending members in a re-vote at the National Assembly, they will be discarded.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

