News 9

What is the National Assembly Testimony and Appraisal Act?

입력 2024.12.19 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (12.19), among the bills returned to the National Assembly, the amendment to the Act on Testimony and Appraisal before the National Assembly is particularly raising concerns in the business community.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has investigated why this is the case and how it is being handled overseas.

[Report]

In the past, conglomerate leaders who were selected as witnesses for national audits and hearings due to controversies over infringing on local commercial districts failed to appear and were fined.

To prevent the rampant non-appearances and to fulfill citizens' right to know, the Democratic Party has proposed the amendment to the National Assembly Testimony Act.

The business community has expressed concerns.

[Chey Tae-won/Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry/Dec. 17: "We need more time regarding the bill that the business community is concerned about...."]

Expanding the scope of issuing summons regardless of national audits and hearings could lead to frequent summons of business leaders, which may stifle corporate activities.

Additionally, if the National Assembly requests personal information or trade secrets, it has been customary to refuse submission until now, but if this is prohibited, there are claims that it could lead to technology leaks.

The provision that requires online attendance even during overseas business trips has also become a point of controversy.

[Business community official: "There are many concerns that this does not align with the urgent global business environment of companies."]

In contrast to us, in the United States, it is often seen that prominent CEOs from the IT industry gather in Congress.

While there are legal sanctions, Congress and businesses are effectively managing their operations.

[Kim Ik-tae/American lawyer: "(We) have a somewhat showy practice where everyone just rushes in during national audits, whereas in the U.S., whenever such matters arise, witnesses and materials are requested, and thorough investigations are conducted before summons."]

After the government's exercise of veto power, the business community is refraining from making official responses and is closely monitoring whether there will be a re-discussion.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • What is the National Assembly Testimony and Appraisal Act?
    • 입력 2024-12-19 23:55:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (12.19), among the bills returned to the National Assembly, the amendment to the Act on Testimony and Appraisal before the National Assembly is particularly raising concerns in the business community.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has investigated why this is the case and how it is being handled overseas.

[Report]

In the past, conglomerate leaders who were selected as witnesses for national audits and hearings due to controversies over infringing on local commercial districts failed to appear and were fined.

To prevent the rampant non-appearances and to fulfill citizens' right to know, the Democratic Party has proposed the amendment to the National Assembly Testimony Act.

The business community has expressed concerns.

[Chey Tae-won/Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry/Dec. 17: "We need more time regarding the bill that the business community is concerned about...."]

Expanding the scope of issuing summons regardless of national audits and hearings could lead to frequent summons of business leaders, which may stifle corporate activities.

Additionally, if the National Assembly requests personal information or trade secrets, it has been customary to refuse submission until now, but if this is prohibited, there are claims that it could lead to technology leaks.

The provision that requires online attendance even during overseas business trips has also become a point of controversy.

[Business community official: "There are many concerns that this does not align with the urgent global business environment of companies."]

In contrast to us, in the United States, it is often seen that prominent CEOs from the IT industry gather in Congress.

While there are legal sanctions, Congress and businesses are effectively managing their operations.

[Kim Ik-tae/American lawyer: "(We) have a somewhat showy practice where everyone just rushes in during national audits, whereas in the U.S., whenever such matters arise, witnesses and materials are requested, and thorough investigations are conducted before summons."]

After the government's exercise of veto power, the business community is refraining from making official responses and is closely monitoring whether there will be a re-discussion.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 노상원, 계엄 선포 사흘 전 김용현 만났다…<br>드러나는 사전 모의 정황

[단독] 노상원, 계엄 선포 사흘 전 김용현 만났다…드러나는 사전 모의 정황
[단독] ‘계엄 비선’ 노상원도 ‘공관 멤버’?…어디까지 연루됐나

[단독] ‘계엄 비선’ 노상원도 ‘공관 멤버’?…어디까지 연루됐나
검찰, ‘체포조 의혹’ 국수본 압수수색…전격 수사 배경은?

검찰, ‘체포조 의혹’ 국수본 압수수색…전격 수사 배경은?
“체포하라” 언급 부인…<br>민감 질문엔 “나중에”

“체포하라” 언급 부인…민감 질문엔 “나중에”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.