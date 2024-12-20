News 9

Rival parties clash over veto of six bills

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party expressed strong opposition, questioning whether the acting authority's exercise of the right to request reconsideration is following the will of the insurrection leader.

The People Power Party defended it as a procedure to prevent a national crisis.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party strongly opposed the request for reconsideration of six contentious bills.

They argued that sending the livelihood reform bills back to the National Assembly is an infringement of legislative authority and a declaration of following the will of Yoon Suk Yeol, the insurrection leader.

They referred to Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as an insurrection agent and a puppet of the insurrection, threatening to push for impeachment.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "Is this Yoon Suk Yeol Season 2? The public is watching whether Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will remain a public servant or fall into the role of an accomplice in insurrection."]

However, they took a step back, stating they would wait to see the results of the special investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the request for reconsideration regarding the insurrection.

The People Power Party countered that the six bills returned to the National Assembly are 'Lee Jae-myung's six laws of national crisis.'

They claimed that the large opposition party pushed through without agreement, leading to waste of taxpayer money and potential unconstitutionality.

They stated that the acting authority's request for reconsideration is a responsible decision according to the Constitution and laws, urging the Democratic Party to stop the threats of impeachment.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party: "I urge you to immediately stop the violently threatening politics. I call for abandoning the arrogant notion that the opposition can dictate the exercise of the acting president's authority."]

The ruling party also argued that they would propose a bill to punish the lawmakers who initiated and supported the impeachment if the Constitutional Court dismisses it, stating that they must prevent the excessive use of impeachment by the Democratic Party.

The ruling party supported Acting President Han's exercise of the right to request reconsideration, while the opposition emphasized that Han's use of the active right to request reconsideration eliminated any justification for not appointing Constitutional Court justices, which is a passive authority.

This is KBS News reporter Lee Yoo-min.

이유민
