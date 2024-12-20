News 9

Democratic Party puts impeachment of Acting President on hold

입력 2024.12.20 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Let's take a closer look at the situation regarding Acting President Han Duck-soo's exercise of the right to request a reconsideration.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye is here with us.

Welcome.

Reporter Shin, first of all, this is the most curious part.

The Democratic Party has warned that if the veto is exercised, they will immediately move to impeach, but now they have said they will hold off.

What is the reason for this?

[Reporter]

There are two main reasons.

First, if they were to impeach Acting President Han, it could further delay the urgent appointment of Constitutional Court judges or the launch of a special investigation.

The appointment of judges or a special prosecutor falls under the role of the acting president, so they believe it is better to maintain the current system for now.

Additionally, the Democratic Party seem to have judged that it would not be too late to decide on impeachment after observing how Acting President Han handles the two issues.

There are also concerns about a backlash from excessive impeachment.

Policy bills can actually be pushed forward again at any time, and there is a sentiment that pursuing impeachment on the grounds of exercising the veto is unnecessary.

Instead, they seem to be preparing to bring up the impeachment motion at any time and will likely apply more pressure for the appointment of judges and the passage of the special investigation bill.

[Anchor]

Yes, as you just mentioned, the special investigation bill is next in line.

Can the special investigation into the insurrection and the investigation into Mrs. Kim Keon-hee also be subject to a veto?

[Reporter]

It is difficult to predict at this time.

The Prime Minister's Office is being extremely reserved about the exercise of the veto on the special investigation bill.

They say, "We will decide based on the Constitution and laws," but they cannot ignore political considerations.

The government's position remains unchanged that it would be unconstitutional for the opposition to monopolize the recommendation authority for the special prosecutor, but the political situation has changed since the martial law incident, which is a variable.

There are concerns that Acting President Han, who is a suspect in the investigation of the martial law incident, has little justification to reject the insurrection special investigation.

Even if they request reconsideration for the investigation into Mrs. Kim, there could be defections within the ruling party that lead to a re-vote.

In this case, there are worries that worsening public opinion could make it even more difficult to manage state affairs.

The Prime Minister's Office is hopeful that there is a possibility of amendments to the special investigation bill in the National Assembly, but given the current extreme confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties, this also seems difficult.

They must decide whether to request reconsideration by December 31, and the Prime Minister's Office has stated that they will continue to review until just before that.

[Anchor]

If the Democratic Party decides to move forward with impeaching Acting President Han Duck-soo, we should also consider that scenario.

However, there is controversy over whether he should be regarded as the president or the prime minister since he is acting in the role of the president.

[Reporter]

The interpretations between the ruling and opposition parties are conflicting.

According to the Constitution, impeachment of the Prime Minister, ministers, or judges requires a majority of the lawmakers present.

Only the impeachment of the president requires a two-thirds majority.

However, there are no provisions regarding the "acting president."

Some in the presidential office and the ruling party argue that since the acting president performs the duties of the president, the standards for "presidential impeachment" should apply.

The Democratic Party counters that according to the regulations, the two-thirds majority requirement only applies to the "president," and the acting president does not fall under this category.

If impeachment against him is actually pursued, this will also likely become a political issue.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Democratic Party puts impeachment of Acting President on hold
    • 입력 2024-12-20 00:42:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

Let's take a closer look at the situation regarding Acting President Han Duck-soo's exercise of the right to request a reconsideration.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye is here with us.

Welcome.

Reporter Shin, first of all, this is the most curious part.

The Democratic Party has warned that if the veto is exercised, they will immediately move to impeach, but now they have said they will hold off.

What is the reason for this?

[Reporter]

There are two main reasons.

First, if they were to impeach Acting President Han, it could further delay the urgent appointment of Constitutional Court judges or the launch of a special investigation.

The appointment of judges or a special prosecutor falls under the role of the acting president, so they believe it is better to maintain the current system for now.

Additionally, the Democratic Party seem to have judged that it would not be too late to decide on impeachment after observing how Acting President Han handles the two issues.

There are also concerns about a backlash from excessive impeachment.

Policy bills can actually be pushed forward again at any time, and there is a sentiment that pursuing impeachment on the grounds of exercising the veto is unnecessary.

Instead, they seem to be preparing to bring up the impeachment motion at any time and will likely apply more pressure for the appointment of judges and the passage of the special investigation bill.

[Anchor]

Yes, as you just mentioned, the special investigation bill is next in line.

Can the special investigation into the insurrection and the investigation into Mrs. Kim Keon-hee also be subject to a veto?

[Reporter]

It is difficult to predict at this time.

The Prime Minister's Office is being extremely reserved about the exercise of the veto on the special investigation bill.

They say, "We will decide based on the Constitution and laws," but they cannot ignore political considerations.

The government's position remains unchanged that it would be unconstitutional for the opposition to monopolize the recommendation authority for the special prosecutor, but the political situation has changed since the martial law incident, which is a variable.

There are concerns that Acting President Han, who is a suspect in the investigation of the martial law incident, has little justification to reject the insurrection special investigation.

Even if they request reconsideration for the investigation into Mrs. Kim, there could be defections within the ruling party that lead to a re-vote.

In this case, there are worries that worsening public opinion could make it even more difficult to manage state affairs.

The Prime Minister's Office is hopeful that there is a possibility of amendments to the special investigation bill in the National Assembly, but given the current extreme confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties, this also seems difficult.

They must decide whether to request reconsideration by December 31, and the Prime Minister's Office has stated that they will continue to review until just before that.

[Anchor]

If the Democratic Party decides to move forward with impeaching Acting President Han Duck-soo, we should also consider that scenario.

However, there is controversy over whether he should be regarded as the president or the prime minister since he is acting in the role of the president.

[Reporter]

The interpretations between the ruling and opposition parties are conflicting.

According to the Constitution, impeachment of the Prime Minister, ministers, or judges requires a majority of the lawmakers present.

Only the impeachment of the president requires a two-thirds majority.

However, there are no provisions regarding the "acting president."

Some in the presidential office and the ruling party argue that since the acting president performs the duties of the president, the standards for "presidential impeachment" should apply.

The Democratic Party counters that according to the regulations, the two-thirds majority requirement only applies to the "president," and the acting president does not fall under this category.

If impeachment against him is actually pursued, this will also likely become a political issue.
신지혜
신지혜 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 노상원, 계엄 선포 사흘 전 김용현 만났다…<br>드러나는 사전 모의 정황

[단독] 노상원, 계엄 선포 사흘 전 김용현 만났다…드러나는 사전 모의 정황
[단독] ‘계엄 비선’ 노상원도 ‘공관 멤버’?…어디까지 연루됐나

[단독] ‘계엄 비선’ 노상원도 ‘공관 멤버’?…어디까지 연루됐나
검찰, ‘체포조 의혹’ 국수본 압수수색…전격 수사 배경은?

검찰, ‘체포조 의혹’ 국수본 압수수색…전격 수사 배경은?
“체포하라” 언급 부인…<br>민감 질문엔 “나중에”

“체포하라” 언급 부인…민감 질문엔 “나중에”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.