[Don't Cry, Kyiv] Life begins again at the site of the most horrific massacre

[Anchor]

This is news about the Ukraine war.

As the possibility of peace negotiations continues to be raised, fierce battles and diplomatic efforts are underway from both sides to gain the upper hand in negotiations.

Ukraine is also continuing its efforts to turn the tide of the war, including the assassination of high-ranking Russian generals.

We connect to Kyiv.

Lee Seung-cheol, it seems that local tensions have increased as Russia has warned of retaliation. What is the current situation?

[Report]

Last night, air raid alarms were issued and lifted, and then sirens sounded again several times here in Kyiv.

As the war enters its third year, the citizens of Kyiv are becoming accustomed to this situation, yet they also appear to be growing weary.

On the government level, diplomatic efforts are also being made in preparation for negotiations.

President Zelensky visited NATO and urged European leaders to take a strong united stance, while also acknowledging that Ukraine currently lacks the strength to reclaim the southern Crimea and eastern Donbas regions controlled by Russia.

This can be interpreted as a willingness to prioritize safety first and not insist on complete territorial restoration.

Russia has even warned that it could use nuclear weapons, calling on the U.S. to stop supporting Ukraine.

In the early days of the war, Russia occupied the nearby region of Bucha and committed atrocities against civilians.

We have covered efforts to revive the community amidst the lingering scars.

[Report]

A new road has been created next to the bridge that was cut off to block the Russian army.

The graveyard of burned and abandoned cars has now become a driving practice area.

This is Bucha, where over a thousand citizens were massacred by Russian troops in late February 2022.

[Yuliya/Bucha High School student: "We were in Bucha for the first 14 days of the occupation. There were many explosions, and it was a very dangerous situation."]

The Russian troops retreated after a month, but airstrikes continued, prompting schools here to build their own shelters.

The space prepared with UNICEF support includes restrooms and beds, and can accommodate up to a thousand people.

They have even set up emergency power facilities with solar panels.

[Galyna Stishak/Deputy Principal of Bucha High School: "When the air raid alarm sounds, the children can stay in this bright, warm, and comfortable room."]

The war has also changed the classroom environment.

They have established a remote learning system in preparation for air raids or evacuation situations.

[Olena Makarkina/Bucha High School teacher: "We decided to switch to online classes to ensure that education does not stop and that children do not lose learning opportunities."]

This war has left memories of the most horrific massacres since World War II.

Efforts to rise above the scars of war are beginning from the most tragic places.

This is Lee Seung-cheol reporting for KBS News from Kyiv, Ukraine.

