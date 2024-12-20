News 9

App development scam leaves victims with massive losses

[Anchor]

There have been numerous reports across the country of individuals who were scammed after commissioning app development through a platform that connects them with experts.

The method involves demanding additional fees and embezzling money, with estimates suggesting that hundreds of people have been victimized by a single company.

Reporter Moon Da-ae has the story.

[Report]

Kim, who is preparing to start a business, commissioned app development last June.

This was done through a well-known platform that connects users with experts in various fields.

After receiving 15 million won, the company demanded additional fees, claiming they were necessary for functionality improvements.

The amount paid ballooned to 75 million won, but the final product has yet to be delivered after six months.

[Kim ○○/App Development Scam Victim/Voice Altered: "(When I protested) I received several offers to change it to an investment contract, which I rejected. After that, they said they would halt our project."]

A doctor surnamed Choi, who commissioned website development from the same company, was asked for an additional 40 million won for a Google ad deposit.

However, when he inquired with Google, he was told that such a deposit does not exist.

[Choi ○○/App Development Scam Victim/Voice Altered: "It took me almost a month to realize that this was a scam, feeling like I was being dragged along with a leash."]

So far, hundreds of people are estimated to have been victimized by this company, including lawyers and public institutions.

Victims claim that the company has changed its corporate name multiple times and has secured over 3,000 contracts, asserting that the total amount of damages is astronomical.

Victims who requested work after reading the reviews on the platform also complained to the platform, but only received responses stating that they could not take responsibility.

[App Development Scam Victim/Voice Altered: "There are places like the Consumer Agency. They sent me a link to report it there."]

As lawsuits continue to be filed nationwide, it has been confirmed that the company’s representative was already incarcerated last month on other fraud charges.

KBS News, Moon Da-ae.

공지·정정
