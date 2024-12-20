46% of first round early admits withdrew at Yonsei and Korea Universities, likely for medical schools

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been revealed that nearly half of the students who made it onto the first acceptance list for the early admissions at Yonsei University and Korea University did not register.



It is presumed that many of them chose to attend medical schools at other universities.



While there are many students aspiring to become doctors, it is reported that there is only one applicant for the essential medical specialty of obstetrics and gynecology.



Kim Min-hyuk reports.



[Report]



In the 2025 academic year early admissions, Yonsei University's College of Dentistry selected 34 students.



About half of the initial acceptances, 16 students, chose not to register.



This is more than three times the five students who did not register last year, and it is presumed that most chose to attend other medical schools where they were accepted as well.



The non-registration rate for some science and engineering fields at Yonsei University approached 73%, while Korea University exceeded 65%.



The overall non-registration rate for both universities is 46%, which is an increase of 5.5 percentage points from last year.



This is analyzed to be influenced by the increase of more than 1,500 new students in medical schools.



[Lim Seong-ho/Director of Jongno Academy: "It seems that students accepted to medical schools moved from general science programs, and there has been a significant movement towards medical schools from pharmacy and dental schools as well. And this year, there is an apparent trend of students moving from top-tier medical schools to the highest-tier institutions."]



As large-scale additional admissions begin at top universities, there is interest in how much the final acceptance scores for other majors, excluding medical schools, will drop.



[Examinee: "I think I might do well in early admissions this time. So I have higher expectations for early admissions."]



Some universities in the metropolitan area and local regions are concerned that they may face difficulties in enrolling new students.



[Metropolitan University Official: "(To recruit students) we are holding more school or department information sessions for not only final registrants but also for those on the waiting list."]



The trend of students flocking to medical schools has become more pronounced in this year's college entrance exam, but the root of the conflict between the medical community and the government remains unclear.



Next year's applicants for residency programs numbered only 314, with an application rate of just 8.7%.



In particular, there was only one applicant for obstetrics and gynecology and two for thoracic surgery, raising concerns about essential medical gaps.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



