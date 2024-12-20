Dispute over travel refunds could lead to lawsuits

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A dispute resolution proposal has been issued stating that both the seller and the payment agency must be responsible for refunding consumers who suffered losses after purchasing travel products from TMON and WEMAKEPRICE.



However, since there is no enforcement, it may ultimately lead to lawsuits.



Reporter Jo Eun-ae has the details.



[Report]



A customer surnamed Oh purchased a travel product from TMON last April, but he has not received a refund of over 800,000 won even after the cancellation due to an unresolved situation.



[Oh ○○/Victim of TMON travel product: "If TMON or the travel agency truly empathizes with those who couldn't go on their trips, they should provide a 100% refund, and should fight between the businesses in court."]



There are over 8,000 victims who purchased travel, accommodation, and airline products from TMON and WEMAKEPRICE and have not received refunds, with total damages amounting to 13.5 billion won.



As the refund responsibility was unclear and unresolved, the Consumer Dispute Mediation Committee has clarified the scope of responsibility.



TMON and WEMAKEPRICE are responsible for 100% of the payment refunds, but the sellers can be liable for up to 90%, and electronic payment agencies can be liable for up to 30% in joint refund responsibilities.



A victim of a 1 million won product should receive 1 million won from TMON and WEMAKEPRICE, but if that is not possible, they can demand up to 900,000 won from the seller and up to 300,000 won from the payment agency within the damage amount.



The problem is that there is no enforcement.



If the businesses do not accept the resolution proposal, civil lawsuits must be pursued.



[Bae Sam-hee/Standing Committee Member of the Consumer Dispute Mediation Committee: "We hope some parties accept our resolution proposal and quickly resolve the dispute."]



The Consumer Agency has included 100 million won for attorney fees in its budget plan and is preparing for a class action lawsuit.



This is KBS News, Jo Eun-ae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!