News 9

Honda and Nissan initiate merger talks as Chinese EVs dominate market

입력 2024.12.20 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Japanese automobile companies Honda and Nissan have entered into merger discussions.

The news that the two competing companies may join forces has stirred the global automotive industry.

There are analyses suggesting this move is to counter the rapidly dominating Chinese electric vehicles.

Our special correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports from Tokyo.

[Report]

The news that Honda and Nissan are discussing a merger has caused a stir in Japan.

While the two companies maintain their official statement that nothing has been decided, Japanese media are creating an atmosphere that treats the merger as a foregone conclusion.

[Mibe Toshihiro/Honda President: "We are considering collaboration and discussing other possibilities..."]

The merger is being discussed as a plan to establish a holding company that would oversee both companies while they continue to operate under their respective brands.

There are predictions that the two companies will sign a memorandum of understanding next Monday.

If the world’s 7th and 8th largest companies, which have been competitors, merge, they will surpass Hyundai Motor Group to become the 3rd largest in the world.

The discussions between Honda and Nissan about a merger are more than just a simple expansion.

[Kim Il-ki/Japanese management consultant: "The integration of Nissan, which is strong in electric vehicles, and Honda, which is weak in electric vehicles, has significant meaning. It can share investment costs and enhance competitiveness in the global market effectively..."]

Japanese automobile companies that once dominated the Southeast Asian market have recently struggled against Chinese electric vehicles that emphasize price competitiveness.

Some analysts suggest that Taiwan's Foxconn, the manufacturer of Apple's iPhone, has shown interest in acquiring Nissan, which has accelerated the merger discussions between Nissan and Honda.

Reporting from Tokyo, KBS News, Hwang Jin-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Honda and Nissan initiate merger talks as Chinese EVs dominate market
    • 입력 2024-12-20 00:42:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

Japanese automobile companies Honda and Nissan have entered into merger discussions.

The news that the two competing companies may join forces has stirred the global automotive industry.

There are analyses suggesting this move is to counter the rapidly dominating Chinese electric vehicles.

Our special correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports from Tokyo.

[Report]

The news that Honda and Nissan are discussing a merger has caused a stir in Japan.

While the two companies maintain their official statement that nothing has been decided, Japanese media are creating an atmosphere that treats the merger as a foregone conclusion.

[Mibe Toshihiro/Honda President: "We are considering collaboration and discussing other possibilities..."]

The merger is being discussed as a plan to establish a holding company that would oversee both companies while they continue to operate under their respective brands.

There are predictions that the two companies will sign a memorandum of understanding next Monday.

If the world’s 7th and 8th largest companies, which have been competitors, merge, they will surpass Hyundai Motor Group to become the 3rd largest in the world.

The discussions between Honda and Nissan about a merger are more than just a simple expansion.

[Kim Il-ki/Japanese management consultant: "The integration of Nissan, which is strong in electric vehicles, and Honda, which is weak in electric vehicles, has significant meaning. It can share investment costs and enhance competitiveness in the global market effectively..."]

Japanese automobile companies that once dominated the Southeast Asian market have recently struggled against Chinese electric vehicles that emphasize price competitiveness.

Some analysts suggest that Taiwan's Foxconn, the manufacturer of Apple's iPhone, has shown interest in acquiring Nissan, which has accelerated the merger discussions between Nissan and Honda.

Reporting from Tokyo, KBS News, Hwang Jin-woo.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 노상원, 계엄 선포 사흘 전 김용현 만났다…<br>드러나는 사전 모의 정황

[단독] 노상원, 계엄 선포 사흘 전 김용현 만났다…드러나는 사전 모의 정황
[단독] ‘계엄 비선’ 노상원도 ‘공관 멤버’?…어디까지 연루됐나

[단독] ‘계엄 비선’ 노상원도 ‘공관 멤버’?…어디까지 연루됐나
검찰, ‘체포조 의혹’ 국수본 압수수색…전격 수사 배경은?

검찰, ‘체포조 의혹’ 국수본 압수수색…전격 수사 배경은?
“체포하라” 언급 부인…<br>민감 질문엔 “나중에”

“체포하라” 언급 부인…민감 질문엔 “나중에”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.