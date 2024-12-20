Coach Lee Eul-yong takes charge of Gyeongnam FC

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Do you all remember one of the iconic moments in Korean football, 'Eul-yong-ta'?



The protagonist of Eul-yong-ta, coach Lee Eul-yong, has taken the helm of K League 2's Gyeongnam FC.



Lee Eul-yong, who now aims to shed his strong image and become a warm-hearted leader, met with reporter Lee Jun-hee.



[Report]



At the Gyeongnam training ground, where players are in the midst of off-season conditioning, groans can be heard.



["Oh, I’m dying... Ah..."]



As the players' faces contort in pain, one person is smiling, and that is the new coach of Gyeongnam, Lee Eul-yong.



[Lee Eul-yong: "Your pain is my happiness."]



[Lee Eul-yong: "It’s going to be tough for you all, but you have to overcome it. You haven’t even done 50% yet. The intensity is going to increase."]



The reason he pushes the players so hard right after taking the team is to awaken the mentality of players who have been trapped in a losing mindset after five years in the second division.



[Lee Eul-yong/Gyeongnam Coach: "I have fun with the players, talk to them, and joke around. (However) when I step onto the field with my soccer shoes on, I whip the players hard."]



The players are gradually adapting to the harshful taste of Eul-yong-ta.



[Lee Chan-wook/Gyeongnam: "Eul-yong-ta that circulates as memes was the first thing that came to mind, and I thought he would be scary at first, but he’s actually very kind, so that was a twist."]



[Lee Eul-yong/Gyeongnam Coach: "Hey, you haven’t shown much yet, so wait. Do well. You!"]



In the Year of the Blue Snake, 2025, Eul-yong-ta football is promising to transform Gyeongnam into a formidable team.



[Lee Eul-yong: "Since it’s the Year of the Snake, I’m thinking of creating a truly scary Gyeongnam football team like a cobra."]



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



