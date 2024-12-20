KFA President announces candidacy for fourth term

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Chung Mong-gyu, the president of the Korea Football Association, has officially declared his candidacy for a fourth term.



Despite fierce criticism from football fans, the political arena, and the public, he has decided to run for a fourth term.



However, even if he is elected, he faces significant challenges, including resolving conflicts with the government.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



Despite the high level of criticism, the reason President Chung Mong-gyu decided to run is his commitment to take responsibility.



[Chung Mong-gyu/Korea Football Association president: "I had a desire to step down, but with a strong sense of responsibility to resolve the issues, I will do my utmost for the future of Korean football."]



This is President Chung's fourth attempt since he took office in 2013.



In the past two years, his leadership has been significantly shaken due to controversies over the pardoning of football figures and the appointments of coaches Klinsmann and Hong Myung-bo, making him one of the most harshly criticized presidents in the history of the association.



President Chung has presented four pledges, including restoring trust and completing the national football center.



He has hinted that this will be his last challenge, focusing on completing existing policies.



[Chung Mong-gyu/KFA President: "I think the possibility of me continuing is low, if not nonexistent."]



The structure of the presidential election is advantageous for his election, but the reality is not easy.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested severe penalties, including disqualification, so even if he is elected, maintaining the presidency is uncertain.



Additionally, due to the issue of misappropriation of subsidies for the Cheonan National Football Center pointed out in the audit, he could face fines amounting to hundreds of millions of won and a critical blow by being excluded from subsidy eligibility for the next five years.



[Chung Mong-gyu/President: "I will persuade the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and it seems that there were various misunderstandings between the government and us."]



Ultimately, the question is whether he can improve relations with the government, which could sway voter sentiment in the football association presidential election, making the judgment of voters more important than ever.



This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



