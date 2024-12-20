News 9

KIA gambles big with Cho Sang-woo

입력 2024.12.20 (00:42)

[Anchor]

This season's professional baseball champion KIA has made a bold move by acquiring closer Cho Sang-woo from Kiwoom in exchange for 1 billion won in cash and rookie draft picks in the 1st and 4th rounds.

This is KIA's gamble aimed at winning the championship for the second consecutive year, and reporter Moon Young-kyu will explain why.

[Report]

This season's champion KIA has begun its journey towards another glory.

KIA has acquired Cho Sang-woo from Kiwoom by giving up 1 billion won in cash and rookie draft picks in the 1st and 4th rounds for next year.

Cho Sang-woo is a top closer who won the saves title in 2020 with his fastball reaching the upper 150 km/h range.

However, Cho will become a free agent after next season, meaning his guaranteed period of use is only one year.

This means KIA has chosen to take a risk and select an immediate impact player.

KIA's general manager Shim Jae-hak stated that considering the age of the team's veteran players, next year is the time to push hard, showing their determination for a second consecutive championship.

Additionally, since next year's rookie draft will be conducted in reverse order of this year's standings, they concluded through simulations that Cho Sang-woo is more necessary than the 10th pick in the 1st round.

The key issue is Cho's physical condition, which has been a concern due to injuries this year.

In response, KIA confirmed Cho's physical condition, and Cho Sang-woo himself expressed confidence that there are no issues, revealing his determination towards winning.

[Cho Sang-woo/KIA: "I have no pain at all right now. Since I was sought out by a team with a high chance of winning, I need to work hard to meet those expectations."]

As LG has acquired Jang Hyun-sik and Samsung has brought in Choi Won-tae, the competing teams for the championship are also strengthening their rosters, making it interesting to see what results KIA's gamble will yield.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

