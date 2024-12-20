Vinicius leads Real Madrid to Intercontinental Cup victory
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The Intercontinental Cup final featured European champion Real Madrid against North American champion Pachuca.
In the 37th minute of the first half, Vinicius, with a dazzling feint, dribbled past the goalkeeper and assisted Mbappe with a perfect pass for the opening goal.
His flashy footwork is reminiscent of Brazilian national team legend Ronaldo.
Another Brazilian player Rodrygo also showcased his unique skills, scoring a fantastic long-range goal.
Additionally, in the 39th minute of the second half, Vinicius sealed the victory with a penalty kick, leading Real Madrid to a 3-0 triumph!
With one goal and one assist, Vinicius delivered an outstanding performance, earning both the FIFA Player of the Year award and the tournament MVP, marking a double celebration.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Vinicius leads Real Madrid to Intercontinental Cup victory
-
- 입력 2024-12-20 00:42:52
The Intercontinental Cup final featured European champion Real Madrid against North American champion Pachuca.
In the 37th minute of the first half, Vinicius, with a dazzling feint, dribbled past the goalkeeper and assisted Mbappe with a perfect pass for the opening goal.
His flashy footwork is reminiscent of Brazilian national team legend Ronaldo.
Another Brazilian player Rodrygo also showcased his unique skills, scoring a fantastic long-range goal.
Additionally, in the 39th minute of the second half, Vinicius sealed the victory with a penalty kick, leading Real Madrid to a 3-0 triumph!
With one goal and one assist, Vinicius delivered an outstanding performance, earning both the FIFA Player of the Year award and the tournament MVP, marking a double celebration.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.