News 9

Vinicius leads Real Madrid to Intercontinental Cup victory

입력 2024.12.20 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

Vinicius Junior played a key role in leading Real Madrid to victory in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, where club champions from six continents compete.

The Intercontinental Cup final featured European champion Real Madrid against North American champion Pachuca.

In the 37th minute of the first half, Vinicius, with a dazzling feint, dribbled past the goalkeeper and assisted Mbappe with a perfect pass for the opening goal.

His flashy footwork is reminiscent of Brazilian national team legend Ronaldo.

Another Brazilian player Rodrygo also showcased his unique skills, scoring a fantastic long-range goal.

Additionally, in the 39th minute of the second half, Vinicius sealed the victory with a penalty kick, leading Real Madrid to a 3-0 triumph!

With one goal and one assist, Vinicius delivered an outstanding performance, earning both the FIFA Player of the Year award and the tournament MVP, marking a double celebration.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Vinicius leads Real Madrid to Intercontinental Cup victory
    • 입력 2024-12-20 00:42:52
    News 9
Vinicius Junior played a key role in leading Real Madrid to victory in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, where club champions from six continents compete.

The Intercontinental Cup final featured European champion Real Madrid against North American champion Pachuca.

In the 37th minute of the first half, Vinicius, with a dazzling feint, dribbled past the goalkeeper and assisted Mbappe with a perfect pass for the opening goal.

His flashy footwork is reminiscent of Brazilian national team legend Ronaldo.

Another Brazilian player Rodrygo also showcased his unique skills, scoring a fantastic long-range goal.

Additionally, in the 39th minute of the second half, Vinicius sealed the victory with a penalty kick, leading Real Madrid to a 3-0 triumph!

With one goal and one assist, Vinicius delivered an outstanding performance, earning both the FIFA Player of the Year award and the tournament MVP, marking a double celebration.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 노상원, 계엄 선포 사흘 전 김용현 만났다…<br>드러나는 사전 모의 정황

[단독] 노상원, 계엄 선포 사흘 전 김용현 만났다…드러나는 사전 모의 정황
[단독] ‘계엄 비선’ 노상원도 ‘공관 멤버’?…어디까지 연루됐나

[단독] ‘계엄 비선’ 노상원도 ‘공관 멤버’?…어디까지 연루됐나
검찰, ‘체포조 의혹’ 국수본 압수수색…전격 수사 배경은?

검찰, ‘체포조 의혹’ 국수본 압수수색…전격 수사 배경은?
“체포하라” 언급 부인…<br>민감 질문엔 “나중에”

“체포하라” 언급 부인…민감 질문엔 “나중에”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.