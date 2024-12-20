Vinicius leads Real Madrid to Intercontinental Cup victory

동영상 고정 취소

Vinicius Junior played a key role in leading Real Madrid to victory in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, where club champions from six continents compete.



The Intercontinental Cup final featured European champion Real Madrid against North American champion Pachuca.



In the 37th minute of the first half, Vinicius, with a dazzling feint, dribbled past the goalkeeper and assisted Mbappe with a perfect pass for the opening goal.



His flashy footwork is reminiscent of Brazilian national team legend Ronaldo.



Another Brazilian player Rodrygo also showcased his unique skills, scoring a fantastic long-range goal.



Additionally, in the 39th minute of the second half, Vinicius sealed the victory with a penalty kick, leading Real Madrid to a 3-0 triumph!



With one goal and one assist, Vinicius delivered an outstanding performance, earning both the FIFA Player of the Year award and the tournament MVP, marking a double celebration.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!