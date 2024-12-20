LG's Yoo Gi-sang takes honor of most votes in the All-Star game

동영상 고정 취소

Over the past five years, the honor of the most votes in the All-Star game, held by the Heo brothers, Heo Ung and Heo Hoon, has been taken this season by LG's Yoo Gi-sang.



He has established himself as the top star in men's basketball, but he has one concern, what could it be?



Last season's All-Star voting was marred by controversy over fraudulent votes, which led to a reduction in the fan voting percentage to 70% this year, with player voting accounting for 30% of the total.



To become an All-Star, one must be recognized by both fans and teammates, and Yoo Gi-sang achieved this by ranking first in fan voting and receiving the most votes among players, with 55 out of 185.



After winning the Rookie of the Year award last season, Yoo Gi-sang has risen to become the KBL's top star in just two years since his debut, expressing his gratitude to fans, but he also shared an unexpected concern.



[Yoo Gi-sang/LG Sakers/Most Votes in All-Star: "What am I looking forward to? There are so many concerns... After all, I have to dance, which is not my main sport. I will work hard to make sure fans can enjoy it."]



