[News Today] CIO MULLS 2ND SUMMONS ON YOON
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) has begun to take over the insurrection case against President Yoon Suk Yeol. The CIO is weighing when to issue a second summons to President Yoon.
[REPORT]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials or CIO has yet to notify its second summons on President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The CIO is currently waiting for the transfer of investigation records from the prosecution but if the procedure drags on, it plans to send the second summons to Yoon regardless.
If Yoon continues to resist showing up for a probe, the CIO will request an arrest warrant.
Oh Dong-woon / Chief Prosecutor, CIO(Dec. 17, Judiciary Committee)
We reached the conclusion that seeking a warrant in consultation with investigators best suits the most desirable legal procedure.
With the prosecution deciding to transfer the case to the CIO, scattered investigations on the president have been unified. But questions remain regarding the CIO's probe ability.
Since its establishment in 2021, the CIO had requested five pre-trial detention warrants to date but all were rejected. None of its directly indicted cases have resulted in convictions.
Excluding the two high-level officials, the CIO only has eleven prosecutors.
Kim Gyung-soo / Advisory attorney for KBS
It's true the CIO is lacking in terms of personnel and experience but I believe the prosecution or a special counsel can complement the probe.
When the agency concludes its investigation into Yoon's alleged treason and demands an indictment, the case will return to the prosecution for a decision to be made.
If a special counsel probe is launched into the case, a decision on whether to investigate or indict will be made by the special counsel.
Amid signs of turmoil within the prosecution over the decision to hand over the case to the CIO, prosecutor general Shim Woo-jung defended the move, saying it was to prevent leaving any cause of concern in legal procedures pertaining to a case of grave nature.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] CIO MULLS 2ND SUMMONS ON YOON
-
- 입력 2024-12-20 16:29:30
- 수정2024-12-20 16:30:34
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) has begun to take over the insurrection case against President Yoon Suk Yeol. The CIO is weighing when to issue a second summons to President Yoon.
[REPORT]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials or CIO has yet to notify its second summons on President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The CIO is currently waiting for the transfer of investigation records from the prosecution but if the procedure drags on, it plans to send the second summons to Yoon regardless.
If Yoon continues to resist showing up for a probe, the CIO will request an arrest warrant.
Oh Dong-woon / Chief Prosecutor, CIO(Dec. 17, Judiciary Committee)
We reached the conclusion that seeking a warrant in consultation with investigators best suits the most desirable legal procedure.
With the prosecution deciding to transfer the case to the CIO, scattered investigations on the president have been unified. But questions remain regarding the CIO's probe ability.
Since its establishment in 2021, the CIO had requested five pre-trial detention warrants to date but all were rejected. None of its directly indicted cases have resulted in convictions.
Excluding the two high-level officials, the CIO only has eleven prosecutors.
Kim Gyung-soo / Advisory attorney for KBS
It's true the CIO is lacking in terms of personnel and experience but I believe the prosecution or a special counsel can complement the probe.
When the agency concludes its investigation into Yoon's alleged treason and demands an indictment, the case will return to the prosecution for a decision to be made.
If a special counsel probe is launched into the case, a decision on whether to investigate or indict will be made by the special counsel.
Amid signs of turmoil within the prosecution over the decision to hand over the case to the CIO, prosecutor general Shim Woo-jung defended the move, saying it was to prevent leaving any cause of concern in legal procedures pertaining to a case of grave nature.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.