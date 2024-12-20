[News Today] CIO MULLS 2ND SUMMONS ON YOON

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) has begun to take over the insurrection case against President Yoon Suk Yeol. The CIO is weighing when to issue a second summons to President Yoon.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials or CIO has yet to notify its second summons on President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The CIO is currently waiting for the transfer of investigation records from the prosecution but if the procedure drags on, it plans to send the second summons to Yoon regardless.



If Yoon continues to resist showing up for a probe, the CIO will request an arrest warrant.



Oh Dong-woon / Chief Prosecutor, CIO(Dec. 17, Judiciary Committee)

We reached the conclusion that seeking a warrant in consultation with investigators best suits the most desirable legal procedure.



With the prosecution deciding to transfer the case to the CIO, scattered investigations on the president have been unified. But questions remain regarding the CIO's probe ability.



Since its establishment in 2021, the CIO had requested five pre-trial detention warrants to date but all were rejected. None of its directly indicted cases have resulted in convictions.



Excluding the two high-level officials, the CIO only has eleven prosecutors.



Kim Gyung-soo / Advisory attorney for KBS

It's true the CIO is lacking in terms of personnel and experience but I believe the prosecution or a special counsel can complement the probe.



When the agency concludes its investigation into Yoon's alleged treason and demands an indictment, the case will return to the prosecution for a decision to be made.



If a special counsel probe is launched into the case, a decision on whether to investigate or indict will be made by the special counsel.



Amid signs of turmoil within the prosecution over the decision to hand over the case to the CIO, prosecutor general Shim Woo-jung defended the move, saying it was to prevent leaving any cause of concern in legal procedures pertaining to a case of grave nature.