News Today

[News Today] CIO MULLS 2ND SUMMONS ON YOON

입력 2024.12.20 (16:29) 수정 2024.12.20 (16:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) has begun to take over the insurrection case against President Yoon Suk Yeol. The CIO is weighing when to issue a second summons to President Yoon.

[REPORT]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials or CIO has yet to notify its second summons on President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The CIO is currently waiting for the transfer of investigation records from the prosecution but if the procedure drags on, it plans to send the second summons to Yoon regardless.

If Yoon continues to resist showing up for a probe, the CIO will request an arrest warrant.

Oh Dong-woon / Chief Prosecutor, CIO(Dec. 17, Judiciary Committee)
We reached the conclusion that seeking a warrant in consultation with investigators best suits the most desirable legal procedure.

With the prosecution deciding to transfer the case to the CIO, scattered investigations on the president have been unified. But questions remain regarding the CIO's probe ability.

Since its establishment in 2021, the CIO had requested five pre-trial detention warrants to date but all were rejected. None of its directly indicted cases have resulted in convictions.

Excluding the two high-level officials, the CIO only has eleven prosecutors.

Kim Gyung-soo / Advisory attorney for KBS
It's true the CIO is lacking in terms of personnel and experience but I believe the prosecution or a special counsel can complement the probe.

When the agency concludes its investigation into Yoon's alleged treason and demands an indictment, the case will return to the prosecution for a decision to be made.

If a special counsel probe is launched into the case, a decision on whether to investigate or indict will be made by the special counsel.

Amid signs of turmoil within the prosecution over the decision to hand over the case to the CIO, prosecutor general Shim Woo-jung defended the move, saying it was to prevent leaving any cause of concern in legal procedures pertaining to a case of grave nature.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] CIO MULLS 2ND SUMMONS ON YOON
    • 입력 2024-12-20 16:29:30
    • 수정2024-12-20 16:30:34
    News Today
[LEAD]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) has begun to take over the insurrection case against President Yoon Suk Yeol. The CIO is weighing when to issue a second summons to President Yoon.

[REPORT]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials or CIO has yet to notify its second summons on President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The CIO is currently waiting for the transfer of investigation records from the prosecution but if the procedure drags on, it plans to send the second summons to Yoon regardless.

If Yoon continues to resist showing up for a probe, the CIO will request an arrest warrant.

Oh Dong-woon / Chief Prosecutor, CIO(Dec. 17, Judiciary Committee)
We reached the conclusion that seeking a warrant in consultation with investigators best suits the most desirable legal procedure.

With the prosecution deciding to transfer the case to the CIO, scattered investigations on the president have been unified. But questions remain regarding the CIO's probe ability.

Since its establishment in 2021, the CIO had requested five pre-trial detention warrants to date but all were rejected. None of its directly indicted cases have resulted in convictions.

Excluding the two high-level officials, the CIO only has eleven prosecutors.

Kim Gyung-soo / Advisory attorney for KBS
It's true the CIO is lacking in terms of personnel and experience but I believe the prosecution or a special counsel can complement the probe.

When the agency concludes its investigation into Yoon's alleged treason and demands an indictment, the case will return to the prosecution for a decision to be made.

If a special counsel probe is launched into the case, a decision on whether to investigate or indict will be made by the special counsel.

Amid signs of turmoil within the prosecution over the decision to hand over the case to the CIO, prosecutor general Shim Woo-jung defended the move, saying it was to prevent leaving any cause of concern in legal procedures pertaining to a case of grave nature.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘 “민생과 안보 협의 위한 여야정 <br>협의체 참여”

국민의힘 “민생과 안보 협의 위한 여야정 협의체 참여”
헌재 “윤 대통령 탄핵 심판 <br>서류 아직 미배달 상태”

헌재 “윤 대통령 탄핵 심판 서류 아직 미배달 상태”
경찰 특별수사단, 박종준 대통령경호처장 참고인 조사

경찰 특별수사단, 박종준 대통령경호처장 참고인 조사
노상원 주도 ‘햄버거 회동’ 정황 또 포착…이 시각 국수본

노상원 주도 ‘햄버거 회동’ 정황 또 포착…이 시각 국수본
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.