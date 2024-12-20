News Today

[News Today] YOON REJECTS COURT PAPERS AGAIN

[LEAD]
The first preparatory hearing for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial is just a week away. Yet, President Yoon has not accepted the documents related to the trial from the Constitutional Court. His refusal threatens to delay the proceedings. The Constitutional Court will address this issue next Monday.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court has been sending documents to President Yoon Suk Yeol to prepare for the upcoming impeachment trial.

The court sent the impeachment resolution on December 16th and asked for a reply, and again sent a preparatory pleadings order on December 17th demanding cabinet meeting minutes and the martial law decree.

But President Yoon has been essentially refusing to receive the orders.

The Constitutional Court attempted to deliver the papers three times by visiting him personally and three times by mail. But the documents were refused at the Office of the President because the President wasn't there and also turned down at his official residence by the Presidential Security Service.

Even the e-mails sent via the electronic administrative system have not been opened.

The first preparatory hearing date of the impeachment trial is approaching, but the president has been refusing to receive the related documents sent by the Constitutional Court.

President Yoon's legal representative hasn't answered the criticism that the president is scheming to delay the trial.

Seok Dong-hyun / President Yoon's attorney
The president will do what needs to be done when he is at a certain stage of the process.

The Constitutional Court said if President Yoon continues to refuse the documents, the issue will be settled on December 23rd. A very likely option would be to proceed with the case as if the court papers have been delivered.

The papers are processed as 'delivered' by leaving them at home or at the office or by sending them via registered mail.

When the court considers the papers as 'delivered', President Yoon must submit an answer as well as cabinet meeting minutes within seven days.

If the president refuses to hand over the related records, he may have to stand trial without needed materials on December 27th, the first day of his hearing.

KBS
Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

