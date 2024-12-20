[News Today] TROOPS DEPLOYED TO COUNTY OFFICES

One thing that simple just doesn't make sense as of now, is the unusual military deployment right after the declaration of martial law. Troops were dispatched to the northernmost counties of Yanggu and Goseong in Gangwon-do Province which faces North Korea. KBS has secured CCTV footage from the incident. The footage raises even more questions about why troops were specifically moved to these areas, given there were no reported unusual activities from North Korea.



At dawn on Dec. 4, about an hour and a half after emergency martial law was declared, soldiers enter the Yanggu-gun County Office. Some carry rifles and wear ballistic helmets.



A total of seven soldiers including military police from the 21st Army Division arrive one after another.



Two of them head to the CCTV Control Center of the county office. The rest connect communication equipment in the basement situation room.



Yanggu-gun County official (VOICE MODIFIED)

We didn't know why the martial law was declared and the level 2 alert was issued. The soldiers also kept waiting.



At approximately the same time, two soldiers from the 22nd Division and the 56th Brigade are deployed to the nearby Goseong-gun County Office.



The military says the matter had been discussed with the county offices in advance because alert level 2 had been issued.



However, when martial law was declared, the Joint Chiefs of Staff officially announced there was nothing unusual in North Korea.



Another suspicious point is why only military troops from the 3rd Corps among the four corps in charge of the border area were deployed to the county offices.



Eom Hyo-sik / Korea Defense & Security Forum

It's unusual that alert level was raised even though nothing strange was detected in the N. Korean army, that military troops moved only in a certain area.



The troops from the 3rd Corps stayed in the county office for nearly two more hours after the martial law was lifted following the passage of the relevant resolution by the National Assembly.