[News Today] TROOPS DEPLOYED TO COUNTY OFFICES
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
One thing that simple just doesn't make sense as of now, is the unusual military deployment right after the declaration of martial law. Troops were dispatched to the northernmost counties of Yanggu and Goseong in Gangwon-do Province which faces North Korea. KBS has secured CCTV footage from the incident. The footage raises even more questions about why troops were specifically moved to these areas, given there were no reported unusual activities from North Korea.
[REPORT]
At dawn on Dec. 4, about an hour and a half after emergency martial law was declared, soldiers enter the Yanggu-gun County Office. Some carry rifles and wear ballistic helmets.
A total of seven soldiers including military police from the 21st Army Division arrive one after another.
Two of them head to the CCTV Control Center of the county office. The rest connect communication equipment in the basement situation room.
Yanggu-gun County official (VOICE MODIFIED)
We didn't know why the martial law was declared and the level 2 alert was issued. The soldiers also kept waiting.
At approximately the same time, two soldiers from the 22nd Division and the 56th Brigade are deployed to the nearby Goseong-gun County Office.
The military says the matter had been discussed with the county offices in advance because alert level 2 had been issued.
However, when martial law was declared, the Joint Chiefs of Staff officially announced there was nothing unusual in North Korea.
Another suspicious point is why only military troops from the 3rd Corps among the four corps in charge of the border area were deployed to the county offices.
Eom Hyo-sik / Korea Defense & Security Forum
It's unusual that alert level was raised even though nothing strange was detected in the N. Korean army, that military troops moved only in a certain area.
The troops from the 3rd Corps stayed in the county office for nearly two more hours after the martial law was lifted following the passage of the relevant resolution by the National Assembly.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] TROOPS DEPLOYED TO COUNTY OFFICES
-
- 입력 2024-12-20 16:29:44
- 수정2024-12-20 16:30:55
One thing that simple just doesn't make sense as of now, is the unusual military deployment right after the declaration of martial law. Troops were dispatched to the northernmost counties of Yanggu and Goseong in Gangwon-do Province which faces North Korea. KBS has secured CCTV footage from the incident. The footage raises even more questions about why troops were specifically moved to these areas, given there were no reported unusual activities from North Korea.
[REPORT]
At dawn on Dec. 4, about an hour and a half after emergency martial law was declared, soldiers enter the Yanggu-gun County Office. Some carry rifles and wear ballistic helmets.
A total of seven soldiers including military police from the 21st Army Division arrive one after another.
Two of them head to the CCTV Control Center of the county office. The rest connect communication equipment in the basement situation room.
Yanggu-gun County official (VOICE MODIFIED)
We didn't know why the martial law was declared and the level 2 alert was issued. The soldiers also kept waiting.
At approximately the same time, two soldiers from the 22nd Division and the 56th Brigade are deployed to the nearby Goseong-gun County Office.
The military says the matter had been discussed with the county offices in advance because alert level 2 had been issued.
However, when martial law was declared, the Joint Chiefs of Staff officially announced there was nothing unusual in North Korea.
Another suspicious point is why only military troops from the 3rd Corps among the four corps in charge of the border area were deployed to the county offices.
Eom Hyo-sik / Korea Defense & Security Forum
It's unusual that alert level was raised even though nothing strange was detected in the N. Korean army, that military troops moved only in a certain area.
The troops from the 3rd Corps stayed in the county office for nearly two more hours after the martial law was lifted following the passage of the relevant resolution by the National Assembly.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.