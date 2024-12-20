News Today

[News Today] “100 NK SOLDIERS KILLED IN RUSSIA”

[LEAD]
Recent reports detail casualties among North Korean troops in the Ukraine war. The National Intelligence Service confirms over a hundred deaths, with troops acting as 'frontline units', Attention is also on the potential for additional deployments.

[REPORT]
Soldiers walking on a snowy field are thrown into chaos by a drone that comes out of left field.

This is a video released by Ukraine's special operations unit claiming that fifty North Korean soldiers were killed in the fiercely fought Kursk region in Russia.

A large group of soldiers not camouflaged are seen moving on an open field when they were targeted by a drone.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service reported to the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee that a portion of North Korea's roughly 11,000 troops was deployed to the Kursk region this month and at least 100 of them had been killed and roughly 1,000 wounded.

The NIS explains that a high number of casualties occurred despite a low number of engagements because North Korean troops are being consumed as frontline units in unfamiliar battlegrounds of an open terrain.

Another reason for the high casualties is that North Korean soldiers were vulnerable to drone attacks, an essential part of modern warfare.

Lee Seong-kweun/ Intelligence Committee (PPP)
Even those in the Russian military complain that N. Korean troops' ignorance about drones is hindering them.

It was speculated that North Koreans without proper training and assistance would serve as cannon fodders for Russian troops. Now that suspicion has been realized.

The South Korean spy agency is closely watching the possibility of a second deployment of North Korean troops as rumors are circulating about additional troops being recruited from the North Korean special forces.

Meanwhile, the NIS said that no impending signs of North Korean provocation were detected after the martial law incident and North Korean forces are being careful not to create military clashes in the frontline regions between the two Koreas.

