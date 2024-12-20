[News Today] DRIED RADISH GREENS FROM YANGGU
From Haean in Yanggu-gun County, Gangwondo-Province, which is Korea's northernmost area, there's a local delicacy called 'siraegi', or dried radish leaves. Let's go check how they're being ready before they get to our dinner tables.
[REPORT]
A mountainous village right next to the military demarcation line. Temperatures here stay below minus 10 degrees Celsius even during the day.
Radish greens are drying on wooden frames in a shade. Lush, green leaves gradually turn crispy.
Yoon Hyun-hee / Yanggu-gun resident
They are very nutritious thanks to the wide gap between morning and daytime temperatures.
Because of a wide gap between morning and daytime temperatures and strong winds, Haean-myeon in Yanggu, Gangwon-do Province, has ideal conditions for drying radish leaves.
In about two months, the dried radish greens will be ready for distribution.
Yanggu-gun County is the largest producer of dried radish leaves in Korea.
Various dishes made with them have been developed, including dumplings and spicy stir-fried chicken. They are sold as ready-to-eat products, because trimming dried radish greens is not easy at home.
Yanggu-gun produces 78 tons of processed foods made with dried radish leaves. Last year it began exporting them to the U.S and Taiwan.
Lee Sang-bong / Yanggu Punchbowl Siraegi Rural Convergence Team
Processing locally produced crops into commercial merchandise helps our residents increase their revenues.
Yanggu-gun County plans to develop diverse food products with dried radish greens and publicize its products overseas on social media.
