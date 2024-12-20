News Today

[News Today] DRIED RADISH GREENS FROM YANGGU

[LEAD]
From Haean in Yanggu-gun County, Gangwondo-Province, which is Korea's northernmost area, there's a local delicacy called 'siraegi', or dried radish leaves. Let's go check how they're being ready before they get to our dinner tables.

[REPORT]
A mountainous village right next to the military demarcation line. Temperatures here stay below minus 10 degrees Celsius even during the day.

Radish greens are drying on wooden frames in a shade. Lush, green leaves gradually turn crispy.

Yoon Hyun-hee / Yanggu-gun resident
They are very nutritious thanks to the wide gap between morning and daytime temperatures.

Because of a wide gap between morning and daytime temperatures and strong winds, Haean-myeon in Yanggu, Gangwon-do Province, has ideal conditions for drying radish leaves.

In about two months, the dried radish greens will be ready for distribution.

Yanggu-gun County is the largest producer of dried radish leaves in Korea.

Various dishes made with them have been developed, including dumplings and spicy stir-fried chicken. They are sold as ready-to-eat products, because trimming dried radish greens is not easy at home.

Yanggu-gun produces 78 tons of processed foods made with dried radish leaves. Last year it began exporting them to the U.S and Taiwan.

Lee Sang-bong / Yanggu Punchbowl Siraegi Rural Convergence Team
Processing locally produced crops into commercial merchandise helps our residents increase their revenues.

Yanggu-gun County plans to develop diverse food products with dried radish greens and publicize its products overseas on social media.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.