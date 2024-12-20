News Today

[News Today] LIVE-ACTION 'LION KING' PREQUEL

[LEAD]
The holiday season is just around the corner, and if you love spending time indoors like myself, you might want to check out the new box office releases. The film 'Time to Be Strong', addresses the dark aspects and human rights of idol stars and 'The Lion King', is also set to meet with Korean audiences.

[REPORT]
"We planned an exciting trip so the three of us could go places together."

Three ex-idol singers go on a belated 'school trip', something they could not do when they were in school.

"I used to be a singer. An idol singer. (Why are you harvesting tangerines here?) We need money."

But the excitement of the first trip of the 26-year-olds does not last long.

"It was rough, wasn't it? It was rough for all of us. We worked hard, only looking ahead, not knowing where we were going."

This film sends a gentle message of hope and consolation to young people faced with the tough circumstances of reality.

Choi Sung-eun / Role of Su-min
This film offers quiet solace to those who question themselves and the way they have lived their lives so far.

This uplifting film has received rave reviews for shedding light on the issue of youth human rights particularly on those who work in the arts.

Ha Seo-yoon / Role of Sarang
We all have dreams but even when they aren't realized, don't fall into despair. Catch your breath. Take a moment to look around. You have your people.
===========

Mufasa, an orphaned lion cub, lost and alone in a vast prairie.

This film depicts a legendary journey of overcoming challenges against all odds and becoming the king of the world.

The storyline is a prequel to the 2019 live-action adaptation of the film 'Lion King'.
===========

From a trot prodigy to an idol singer.

This film is about singer Jeong Dong-won's journey of becoming a popular, mainstream singer skilled in various music genres.

It includes the highlights of his concerts of the past three years as well as interviews with his fellow singers Lee Chan-won and Jang Min-ho, who share stories about Jeong Dong-won.

