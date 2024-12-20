[News Today] ‘2024 SCREEN STAR’ MA DONG-SEOK

입력 2024-12-20 16:30:07 수정 2024-12-20 16:31:32 News Today



[LEAD]

Actor Ma Dong-seok has been selected as the film star of the year. Let's check out who else made the list.



[REPORT]

"You can't chase what you see in a digital crime."



The explosive popularity of Ma Dong-seok, the main lead and producer of the blockbuster franchise 'The Roundup' is once again validated.



According to a Gallup Korea poll on over 17-hundred Koreans aged 13 and above who were asked to pick two film stars who outshined others this year.



Ma also known as Don Lee won 26.5% of the votes.



It's the third time he has topped the list in this annual survey.



Coming in second is Hwang Jung-min who starred in the hit films '12.12: The Day' and 'I, the Executioner'.



The two heroes of the occult thriller 'Exhuma', actress Kim Go-eun and actor Choi Min-sik came in third and fourth.



Actor Lee Jung-jae whose much anticipated 'Squid Game 2' is just about to premiere ranked fifth.



Last year's second and third place Lee Byung-hun and Song Kang-ho, both fell four notches this year to rank 6th and 7th.