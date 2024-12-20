[News Today] ‘2024 SCREEN STAR’ MA DONG-SEOK
Actor Ma Dong-seok has been selected as the film star of the year. Let's check out who else made the list.
[REPORT]
"You can't chase what you see in a digital crime."
The explosive popularity of Ma Dong-seok, the main lead and producer of the blockbuster franchise 'The Roundup' is once again validated.
According to a Gallup Korea poll on over 17-hundred Koreans aged 13 and above who were asked to pick two film stars who outshined others this year.
Ma also known as Don Lee won 26.5% of the votes.
It's the third time he has topped the list in this annual survey.
Coming in second is Hwang Jung-min who starred in the hit films '12.12: The Day' and 'I, the Executioner'.
The two heroes of the occult thriller 'Exhuma', actress Kim Go-eun and actor Choi Min-sik came in third and fourth.
Actor Lee Jung-jae whose much anticipated 'Squid Game 2' is just about to premiere ranked fifth.
Last year's second and third place Lee Byung-hun and Song Kang-ho, both fell four notches this year to rank 6th and 7th.
