[News Today] NEWJEANS, ILLIT DUE AT JAPAN AWARDS
K-pop idols including NewJeans and ILLIT have been invited to one of Japan's most prestigious music awards. Here's more.
[REPORT]
Several K-pop groups have been invited to Japan's most pretigious music award ceremony.
According to Japanese broadcaster TBS, four K-pop groups - NewJeans, ILLIT, LE SSERAFIM and TOMORROW X TOGETHER - will perform at the 66th Japan Record Awards to be broadcast live on December 30.
They were earlier named in the awards winners list unveiled last month including NewJeans for Excellent Work Award and ILLIT for the best rookie award.
As the grand prize winner is selected from the Excellent Work Award recipients, NewJeans is already a finalist for the grand prize to be announced on that day.
Meanwhile, NewJeans and ILLIT have been embroiled in constant discord all this year including a plagiarism row and NewJeans member Hanni's claim about an ILLIT official telling their artists to ignore her.
So fans are all the more keen to see the two groups appear at the same event.
