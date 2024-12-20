President Yoon receives second summons, called to appear at CIO on Dec. 25

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (12.20), the joint investigation headquarters sent a second attendance request to President Yoon, who is the key figure in the ongoing martial law situation and has not yet been investigated.



The investigation is scheduled for Christmas Day, the 25th, at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO).



We go to the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim, when and how was the attendance request sent?



[Reporter]



The joint investigation headquarters sent the attendance request this morning.



The attendance is scheduled for 10 AM on Christmas Day, the 25th, at the CIO.



Considering the current president's status, it seems they scheduled the investigation for a public holiday when there are fewer people entering the office.



This second attendance request was sent to three places: the Office of the Administrative Affairs Secretary to the President, the Personal Secretary to the President, and the Presidential residence.



President Yoon's side has previously not responded to the first attendance request from the joint investigation headquarters and two requests from the prosecution.



The joint investigation headquarters plans to consider requesting an arrest warrant if President Yoon continues to refuse to attend without a valid reason.



[Anchor]



Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, who attended the so-called "hamburger meeting" and deployed troops to the Election Commission, was arrested about an hour ago, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, the Court-martial of Central Region issued an arrest warrant for Commander Moon today.



Commander Moon is accused of deploying troops to the Election Commission during the martial law period.



He is also reported to have had a so-called "hamburger meeting" with former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won to discuss securing the Election Commission's server.



Commander Moon is also under suspicion of mobilizing the North Korean Operations Unit under the Intelligence Command during the martial law.



Meanwhile, National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik were transferred to the prosecution today.



Chief Cho Ji-ho and others are accused of controlling access to the National Assembly during the martial law, which is a key task related to insurrection.



Park Jong-jun, the head of the Presidential Security Service, who contacted the two on the day of the martial law to inform them of President Yoon's meeting schedule, was also reported to have been investigated by the police recently.



Although he is a witness, he is the first Presidential Office official to be investigated by the police in relation to the emergency martial law situation.



The Presidential Security Service stated that Park was not present at the meeting and therefore did not know about the emergency martial law-related matters.



This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim from the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!