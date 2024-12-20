News 9

Acting President Han already questioned by police

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

It has been confirmed that Acting President Han Duck-soo has already undergone police questioning.

He is a suspect under the charge of insurrection, and the questioning took place before he assumed the acting presidency.

Among the attendees of the Cabinet meeting during the emergency martial law, the only person not yet investigated by the authorities is President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Reporter Woo Han-sol has the details.

[Report]

The police special investigation team has been investigating the attendees of the Cabinet meeting during the emergency martial law.

Until now, there had been no news regarding the investigation of Acting President Han Duck-soo, but it has been belatedly confirmed that he was questioned by the police in a closed session.

The questioning was conducted in person under the status of a suspect for insurrection.

A source from the Prime Minister's Office stated, "Before the transition to the acting presidency, he underwent police questioning for a long time," and added, "The Prime Minister told the police everything he knew."

So far, a total of 9 attendees of the Cabinet meeting have been investigated by the police.

A police special team official reported that the attendees who were questioned "all provided statements similar to what was mentioned in the National Assembly."

Among the 12 attendees of the Cabinet meeting during the emergency martial law, the individuals not yet investigated by the police are President Yoon Suk Yeol, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, and Unification Minister Kim Young-ho.

Former Minister Kim has been detained by the prosecution, and Minister Kim Young-ho is reported to have not responded to the police summons, leading to a notification for him to appear again.

The police are considering additional investigations into Acting President Han Duck-soo and former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min.

This is KBS News, Woo Han-sol.

